GFHC feed families through community gardens

By Reader Staff

Although Mother Nature has put summer to bed, the Gardens For Health Collaborative continues to grow new ideas and plant seeds of opportunity.

GFHC sprouted in 2021 and is made up of a variety of organizations and individuals interested in serving local families through the area’s community gardens. These energetic and caring folks are committed to bringing food to those in need and encouraging our families to dig into the soil and enjoy the gardens’ bounties.

The One Garden family includes East Bonner County Library, Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, U of I Extension office, First Presbyterian Church and Bonner Community Food Bank. Kaniksu Land Trust’s newly acquired Pine Street Sled Hill also has a garden and small orchard space that will come to life as a community garden next season.

The GFHC is always looking for more gardens to join the One Garden family.

One Garden signs, designed by Kaniksu Land Trust Communications Director Marcy Timblin, popped up throughout the summer, marking a garden that is open to the public for harvest or whose produce feeds the community through the Bonner Community Food Bank.

In addition to the signage, the GFHC also created and offered a three-class “Thriller, Spiller, Filler Garden Adventure” program this past summer at the Sandpoint library and Christ Our Redeemers gardens.

Families had the opportunity to plant and take home a group of vegetables and herbs and to learn about the importance of fertilizing, watering, beneficial insects and seed saving. Participants also learned how to harvest their crops properly and walked away with fun recipes to enjoy their produce.

Going into 2025, GRCH will continue to help get food into the hands of those in need. Email [email protected] to offer ideas, join the email group, participate in seasonal brainstorming sessions or lend a hand at the various gardens during the growing season.