Idaho re-enters Stage 4 of pandemic response

· May 13, 2021

By Reader Staff

After nearly three months stuck in Stage 3 of its novel coronavirus pandemic response plan, also known as Idaho Rebounds, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced May 11 that the state would move up the Stage 4, lifting limits on gatherings but otherwise keeping social distancing and masking guidelines in place.

“Our overall numbers are very encouraging, and we are confident about our decision to move the state to Stage 4,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a media release. “We’re currently seeing some of the best numbers we have seen since last summer. We think the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the main reasons for that, and we want to encourage people who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine to consider choosing to get the vaccine to allow things to continue to improve.”

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, which compiled data from several surveys and interviews, “Idahoans mainly fall into three groups, when it comes to being vaccinated: ‘Yes, definitely,’ ‘Not a chance,’ and ‘Unsure. Maybe worried about safety, maybe questioning efficacy, maybe waiting to see what happens as others go first.’”

According to a survey conducted by Boise-based G Squared LLC, only 18% of respondents landed in the “never” camp, while 28% said they were unsure. Idaho has set a goal to have 80% of its population inoculated by fall. As of May 12, DHW reports that 44.7% of Idahoans have received at least one dose, while 38.3% are fully vaccinated. Nationally, those numbers are 57.4% and 43.6%, respectively.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are now widely available at local care provider offices and pharmacies. Find a comprehensive list of locations near you at vaccines.gov.

Along with the Stage 4 announcement, Gov. Brad Little lauded Idahoans who have already secured a vaccine against the virus.

“Thanks to the actions of Idahoans in protecting their neighbors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s schools and businesses have stayed open longer than almost every other state and we have prevented a crisis in our health care system,” he said. “The move to Stage 4 signals to Idahoans that we have been open, and we will stay open, and we must keep up the good work.”

“Work” being the keyword, as Little also announced May 11 that Idaho would cease participation in three federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs in response to a high volume of vacant jobs across the state.

“It’s time to get back to work,” Little shared in a media release. “My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”

Access Idaho COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov. To learn more about where to get a vaccine and sign up for a provider to contact you with an open appointment, visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Music revival. It’s been a long time comin’ since the events calendar has been this full of live music events ’round town! And this weekend’s lineup is music to our ears with performances by Weibe Jammin’, Bright Moments Jazz, Lucas Brown, and more. Check it all out on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal