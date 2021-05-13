Idaho re-enters Stage 4 of pandemic response

By Reader Staff

After nearly three months stuck in Stage 3 of its novel coronavirus pandemic response plan, also known as Idaho Rebounds, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced May 11 that the state would move up the Stage 4, lifting limits on gatherings but otherwise keeping social distancing and masking guidelines in place.

“Our overall numbers are very encouraging, and we are confident about our decision to move the state to Stage 4,” DHW Director Dave Jeppesen said in a media release. “We’re currently seeing some of the best numbers we have seen since last summer. We think the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the main reasons for that, and we want to encourage people who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine to consider choosing to get the vaccine to allow things to continue to improve.”

According to the Idaho Capital Sun, which compiled data from several surveys and interviews, “Idahoans mainly fall into three groups, when it comes to being vaccinated: ‘Yes, definitely,’ ‘Not a chance,’ and ‘Unsure. Maybe worried about safety, maybe questioning efficacy, maybe waiting to see what happens as others go first.’”

According to a survey conducted by Boise-based G Squared LLC, only 18% of respondents landed in the “never” camp, while 28% said they were unsure. Idaho has set a goal to have 80% of its population inoculated by fall. As of May 12, DHW reports that 44.7% of Idahoans have received at least one dose, while 38.3% are fully vaccinated. Nationally, those numbers are 57.4% and 43.6%, respectively.

Vaccines against COVID-19 are now widely available at local care provider offices and pharmacies. Find a comprehensive list of locations near you at vaccines.gov.

Along with the Stage 4 announcement, Gov. Brad Little lauded Idahoans who have already secured a vaccine against the virus.

“Thanks to the actions of Idahoans in protecting their neighbors and getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Idaho’s schools and businesses have stayed open longer than almost every other state and we have prevented a crisis in our health care system,” he said. “The move to Stage 4 signals to Idahoans that we have been open, and we will stay open, and we must keep up the good work.”

“Work” being the keyword, as Little also announced May 11 that Idaho would cease participation in three federal pandemic unemployment compensation programs in response to a high volume of vacant jobs across the state.

“It’s time to get back to work,” Little shared in a media release. “My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working. A strong economy cannot exist without workers returning to a job.”

Access Idaho COVID-19 data at coronavirus.idaho.gov. To learn more about where to get a vaccine and sign up for a provider to contact you with an open appointment, visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.