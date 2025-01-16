Idaho firefighting teams support California’s wildfire efforts

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

Teams of Idaho firefighters are lending their efforts to protecting communities under threat from the wildfires burning across Los Angeles County, which have so far consumed thousands of structures, claimed dozens of lives, and wreaked damage estimated at between $135 billion and $150 billion.

The Idaho task forces were announced Jan. 8 by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, in response to a request from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The IOEM and Idaho Fire Chiefs Association coordinated efforts to evaluate available resources across the state. As of Jan. 8, 104 firefighters and 25 fire engines were gathered for deployment on Jan. 9 to support California’s response efforts and arrived in the Golden State on Jan. 10.

The task forces were mobilized from fire agencies across Idaho, including Kootenai County and the Idaho National Laboratory. According to southern Idaho news station KIVI-TV, crews were gathered from 25 agencies.

Citing reporting from NBC News, the Idaho Capital Sun reported Jan. 9 that upwards of 100,000 Los Angeles area residents had been evacuated, and five or more fires were burning on 45 square miles.

“Emergencies like these remind us of the critical importance of teamwork and mutual aid,” stated Idaho Fire Chiefs Association President Kirk Carpenter. “Idaho firefighters are prepared to join the fight in California, standing shoulder to shoulder with our partners to protect communities in harm’s way.”

“The Emergency Management Assistance Compact has been invaluable in ensuring that states can rely on each other during crises,” added IOEM Director Brad Richy. “After receiving support during our own wildfire seasons, Idaho is proud to return the favor by providing resources and personnel to help protect California’s communities.”

Firefighters and equipment from across the U.S., Canada and Mexico have all responded to the unfolding crisis, which began sometime in the morning of Jan. 7 in the Pacific Palisades west of Hollywood in the greater Los Angeles area.

The L.A. Times on Jan. 13 referred to sources speaking “on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly,” who “said it appears to have human origins, but that the investigation is ongoing. They noted that [the] area is frequented by hikers, teenagers and others.”

The fires spread beyond the Palisades, driven by winds that rose to a reported velocity of 100 miles per hour.

According to the IOEM statement, the Emergency Management Assistance Compact “is a vital interstate compact that provides a proven mutual aid framework allowing states to share resources during times of disaster or emergency. All costs associated with deploying resources under EMAC are paid for by the requesting state.”

As efforts continue to beat back the flames in L.A., the IOEM — part of the Idaho Military Division — will monitor additional requests from the affected areas and “further support may be deployed if needed,” Idaho officials stated.