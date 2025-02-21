Idaho Democrats Fight for Families. Republicans Fight for Control

· February 20, 2025

By Lauren Necochea
Reader Contributor

Idaho Democrats are clear underdogs in the Legislature, but that doesn’t stop them from bringing forward real solutions. They are working to strengthen public schools through investments in facilities, mental health resources, and career and technical education. They’ve introduced legislation to expand coverage for advanced breast cancer screenings. They are fighting for renter protections and long-term solutions for home affordability. And they continue working to restore reproductive freedoms, protect doctors from persecution, and ensure no woman has to risk her health or future fertility for a political agenda.

Republican politicians stand in stark contrast and have made one thing clear this session: They don’t work for you.

Their push for voucher schemes would strip millions of dollars from public schools, funneling tax money to private and religious schools without accountability. Every state that has tried vouchers has seen worse student outcomes while ballooning costs drain the state budget.

They would rather let women suffer than take responsibility for the harm they’ve caused. Idaho’s abortion ban is forcing women to flee for emergency care. Instead of fixing it, Republicans introduced a bill to charge women with murder for seeking an abortion, even in cases of rape or incest. A rape victim seeking care could face more severe punishment than her rapist, potentially even execution by firing squad.

They would rather rip away health care than expand access. Medicaid expansion provides health care for nearly 90,000 Idahoans and pumps $1.5 billion into our economy. Their latest proposal is a blatant attempt to take health care away and send our tax dollars elsewhere.

They would rather protect wealthy donors than help working families. Instead of repealing the grocery tax, Republicans are starving essential services and blocking tax reforms that would help working people, all while giving another massive tax handout to millionaires.

They would rather rig the system than face voters. Republicans know their policies are unpopular, so they are attacking the citizen-led ballot initiative, one of the last tools Idahoans have to hold them accountable. Democrats stopped their attempt to let the governor veto initiatives, but now the GOP wants to change the Constitution to make future initiatives nearly impossible. When the Idaho Supreme Court already called their efforts “tyranny of the minority,” you know they’ve gone too far.

While Idaho families struggle, Republicans waste time on nonsense: banning certain flags in classrooms, making firing squads the primary death penalty method and mandating Bible readings in public schools — a clear violation of the separation of church and state.

Republicans in the Idaho Legislature are not like us. They prioritize the wealthy over working families, control over freedom and power over common sense. Idaho Democrats know which side we’re on. The question is: Do you?

Lauren Necochea is chair of the Idaho Democratic Party and a former District 19 legislator. Necochea spent a decade leading nonprofit programs dedicated to research and advocacy in tax policy, health care and children’s issues.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss The Wardens, The Gothard Sisters Celtic Celebration, the Gun ‘n Horn Show, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal