Honoring those who served

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

First celebrated as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, the Veterans Day holiday has come to honor all who served the United States in uniform. There are a number of events and services offered throughout the region on several days beginning Friday, Nov. 11. Here are a few:

Friday, Nov. 11

LPOSD school assemblies

Various times

Various locations

Sagle Elementary’s event begins at 9 a.m., featuring a concert, light refreshments and viewing of the Honor Wall located in the school foyer (550 S. Sagle Road). Northside Elementary’s assembly begins at 1 p.m., with third- through sixth-grade students performing patriotic songs (7881 Colburn-Culver Road). Kootenai Elementary will host a concert beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the fourth-grade class singing patriotic songs (301 Sprague St.). Sandpoint High School is offering a light breakfast to veterans, followed by an assembly honoring veterans, and a short meet-and-greet with the student council. Veterans are invited to arrive at 9:15 a.m. (410 S. Division Ave.).

Veterans Day Service at Memorial Field

801 Ontario St.

11 a.m.

The Marine Corps League will provide the honor guard and Bonner County Veterans Service Officer Bryan Hult will offer a prayer following a talk on the history of Veterans Day at a gathering next to the flagpole at the veteran memorial plaques at War Memorial Field. All are welcome to attend.

Beer and Brats at the Howard Bigelow VFW Hall

1325 Pine St.

Noon-3 p.m.

Following the service at Memorial Field, the Sandpoint VFW Post No. 2453 is hosting lunch as well as a drawing for the winners of a .22 rifle and 12-gauge shotgun by the local chapter of Disabled American Veterans, which has been conducting a raffle to raise funds for the organization. It’s a great time to meet some local veterans. Call the VFW Hall at 208-263-9613 for more info.

Veteran’s Day dinner at Sweet Lou’s

477272 US-95 North, Ponderay

11 a.m.-10 p.m.

All current and former members of the U.S. armed forces will receive a free meal on Friday, Nov. 11, including a hand-cut, six-ounce, USDA choice top sirloin steak with one side. The Veterans Day dinner has been a Sweet Lou’s tradition since 2011, serving more than 4,000 free steaks in that time. The offer is valid at Sweet Lou’s locations in Ponderay, Athol (6915 E Athol Crossing Road) and Coeur d’Alene (601 N. Front St.), and good for dine-in customers only on Nov. 11. A valid military ID is required to redeem your steak. For more info visit sweetlousidaho.com or facebook.com/sweetlous.

Idaho State Veterans Home dedication

590 S. Pleasant View Road

2-6 p.m.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will be on hand alongside local leaders to dedicate the new Idaho State Veterans Home in Post Falls. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m., followed by limited tours of the facility from 3-6 p.m.

Operation Veteran Smiles

1233 N. Government Way,

Coeur d’Alene

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Generations Dental is inviting homeless and in-need U.S. veterans to receive free dental services from Dr. Justin Rader and an on-site volunteer team. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Veterans need to bring proof of status: DD214 (separation from military) or valid military ID card (VA or military retired card). Call 208-664-9225 for more info or to make an appointment.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Veterans and First Responders Run, Walk, Roll

Riverside Park District 2 Road,

Bonners Ferry

9-11 a.m.

VFW Post No. 3622 hosts this event for suicide awareness and prevention, at Riverside Park in Bonners Ferry. Organizers appreciate donations, including nonperishable food items. All ages welcome.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Free Thanksgiving dinner for veterans and seniors

30196 ID-200, Ponderay

3:30-7 p.m.

The Sandpoint Elks Lodge dinner will include turkey, ham, and all the fixings. Dine-in or takeout. Call 208-263-3811 for more info, to make an order or for transportation to the event.

Ongoing

Mobile Vet Center in Newport

The Spokane-based Mobile Vet Center visits the Hospitality House in Newport (216 S. Washington Ave.) from 10 a.m.-1 pm. on the last Thursday of every month. No appointment is required. Call Stu Sturtevant at 509-444-8387 for more info.

Idaho Female Veterans Network

This group meets on the second Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 3603 in Post Falls (1225 E. 3rd Ave). For more info, go to idahofemaleveterans.com.

Sandpoint War Veterans Group

War veterans of all eras gather every other Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the Howard Bigelow VFW Hall in Sandpoint (1325 Pine St.) to support one another in navigating the unique challenges of life after war. Open to veterans of all wars. Call 509-844-1053 for more info.

Veterans Jiu Jitsu Class

Classes in jiu jitsu are offered every Monday and Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m., at SBA Ponderay (210 Triangle Drive Unit F), intended to provide veterans with an opportunity to build mental, physical and social health as they readjust to life after war and military service. Offered in collaboration with SBA Ponderay, Veterans Community Response and the Spokane Vet Center, the month is free, after which participation costs $50 per month. Call 509-844-1053 for more info.