‘Hold on, pain ends’

Walk for Hope, on the Long Bridge Sept. 4, supports local suicide prevention efforts

· September 1, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Sandpoint will see its seventh annual Walk for Hope event on Sunday, Sept. 4, as participants take off from Dog Beach at 5 p.m. and walk the length of the Long Bridge to promote suicide awareness, healing and H.O.P.E.: “Hold on, pain ends.”

A sign greeting participants at the 2021 Walk For Hope. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey.

The seven-year milestone also marks how much time has passed since 14-year-old Sandpoint girl Madi Wyman died by suicide, leaving her family with a mission to make sure such a tragedy never happened again.

Madi’s mom, Jennifer Wyman, told the Reader in 2021 that the Walk for Hope has been a way for Madi to remain a part of her family’s life, and the positivity that has resulted continues to grow each year.

“I am always so inspired by our community each year. Seeing how much love and support we are surrounded with is just amazing,” Wyman told the Reader ahead of the seventh annual walk. “I especially look forward to meeting new people and spending the day with my family and friends who come each year to support the event.”

Online registration is new this year and available at walkforhopesandpoint2022.eventbrite.com. Paper registration forms are also still available, and can be accessed either on the event’s website at walkforhopesandpoint.org or in person at Selkirk Glass and Cabinets, Sandpoint Furniture and Kokanee Coffee.

Registration costs $25 for adults and $20 for youth, with all participants receiving a shirt. Shirts will be ready for pickup on Friday, Sept. 2 from noon-3 p.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kokanee Coffee. Shirts will also be ready at 4 p.m. at Dog Beach the day of the walk. People are welcome to register in person during any of the shirt pickup times.

Money raised through Walk for Hope goes toward suicide prevention efforts in North Idaho schools.

“It’s such a great way to end the summer, and let’s not forget about the free food and music,” Wyman said. “So much fun and laughter is had while making a difference and spreading kindness.”

To learn more or become a sponsor of the 2022 Walk, text or call 208-290-8391.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Fall Fest 2022Labor Day weekend is almost here!  This week you can  check out Fall Fest 2022, hit-up the Funky Junk Antique and Craft Festival, take part in the Walk for Hope, or join in on the self-guided Artists’ Tour. See all this weeks events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal