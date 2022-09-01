By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Sandpoint will see its seventh annual Walk for Hope event on Sunday, Sept. 4, as participants take off from Dog Beach at 5 p.m. and walk the length of the Long Bridge to promote suicide awareness, healing and H.O.P.E.: “Hold on, pain ends.”

The seven-year milestone also marks how much time has passed since 14-year-old Sandpoint girl Madi Wyman died by suicide, leaving her family with a mission to make sure such a tragedy never happened again.

Madi’s mom, Jennifer Wyman, told the Reader in 2021 that the Walk for Hope has been a way for Madi to remain a part of her family’s life, and the positivity that has resulted continues to grow each year.

“I am always so inspired by our community each year. Seeing how much love and support we are surrounded with is just amazing,” Wyman told the Reader ahead of the seventh annual walk. “I especially look forward to meeting new people and spending the day with my family and friends who come each year to support the event.”

Online registration is new this year and available at walkforhopesandpoint2022.eventbrite.com. Paper registration forms are also still available, and can be accessed either on the event’s website at walkforhopesandpoint.org or in person at Selkirk Glass and Cabinets, Sandpoint Furniture and Kokanee Coffee.

Registration costs $25 for adults and $20 for youth, with all participants receiving a shirt. Shirts will be ready for pickup on Friday, Sept. 2 from noon-3 p.m. as well as Saturday, Sept. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at Kokanee Coffee. Shirts will also be ready at 4 p.m. at Dog Beach the day of the walk. People are welcome to register in person during any of the shirt pickup times.

Money raised through Walk for Hope goes toward suicide prevention efforts in North Idaho schools.

“It’s such a great way to end the summer, and let’s not forget about the free food and music,” Wyman said. “So much fun and laughter is had while making a difference and spreading kindness.”

To learn more or become a sponsor of the 2022 Walk, text or call 208-290-8391.