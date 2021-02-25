Here We Have Idaho

What’s happening in the Idaho Legislature this week

· February 25, 2021

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Wrongful conviction

More than halfway through the 2021 Idaho legislative session only two measures have made their way out of both chambers and onto the governor’s desk: a House concurrent resolution applauding the commissioning of the Navy’s newest nuclear submarine the USS Idaho, and Senate Bill 1027, which would compensate individuals who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes in Idaho.

Sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, the legislation creates a so-called “exoneree compensation law” providing $62,000 per year of wrongful incarceration or $75,000 per year spent on death row, along with establishing a process for compensation claims. Those wrongfully forced to serve parole on the sex offender registry would receive an additional $25,000 per year.

Lawmakers sent a similar bill to Gov. Brad Little in 2020, though he vetoed it. The 2021 version, crafted in consultation with the governor’s office, increases the amount of compensation but does not offer non-monetary services like free health insurance, college tuition or housing assistance, among other provisions in the original bill.

Photo illustration by Ben Olson.

Sponsors stated that four individuals in Idaho would be currently eligible for compensation under the bill, and if all took full advantage of its provisions, the total one-time expense to the state would be $3.7 million. Costs to the state would be offset by the damages awarded to exonerees from any civil court cases against the state or its political subdivisions related to their wrongful conviction. 

In a rare occurrence, SB 1027 passed the House unanimously, 70-0.

Emergency powers, cont’d…

The tug of war between the Legislature and the governor over the latter’s emergency powers continues, with an opinion from the Idaho attorney general’s office stating that current efforts to trim the executive’s authority during disaster events are “overly broad and could introduce legal uncertainty in the governor’s and the state’s authority to respond to disasters and emergencies.”

Written by Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane, and commissioned and released by Boise Democratic House Minority Ilana Rubel on Feb. 23, the opinion is in response to HB 135, which passed 49-20 in the House on Feb. 17. 

That bill would empower the governor to both declare and extend an emergency past 60 days, but any additional restrictions or requirements under the order would lapse after 60 days without the consent of the Legislature, which could then extend the emergency for 365 days. 

The intention of the bill is to preserve federal emergency funding while reigning in the governor’s authority, which enables the office to declare and indefinitely renew 30-day emergencies.

HB 135 may yet be amended by the Senate, where it has been assigned to the State Affairs Committee.

Follow the Idaho Legislature online at legislature.idaho.gov.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Skiing in style. Break out the neon skiwear and cutoffs — now through the end of the season, Schweitzer hosts a weekly Social Media Costume Party. There are prizes for the winners (besides looking totally awesome on the slopes)! And for in-town things to do, check out live music events and more on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho local media survey 2021

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal