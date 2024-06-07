Hear ye! Hear ye! The Sandpoint Renaissance Faire returns

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Come one, come all — be ye knight or bard — to the fifth annual Sandpoint Renaissance Faire at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 N. Boyer Road) on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9. The faire, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, is set to be bursting with pirates, dancers, mermaids and feasts fit for kings.

“I think Renaissance Faires offer a unique and diverse historical, theatrical and fantasy form of entertainment all in one, creating a pleasurable experience for all,” Her Majesty Tanya Anderson, queen and vice president of the faire, told the Reader. “Many Ren Faire goers like to travel to the multitude of over 200 renaissance faires across the United States, finding each one with its own unique qualities, yet a familiar essence of home to the historical era they seek.” Audiences will enjoy the return of local favorites including Knightly Ventures, Wild Heart Equestrian Connections and Vertical Elements, as well as touring theatrical group the Seattle Knights, who will perform this year’s joust. All in all, the musicians, magicians, actors and dancers will pepper the faire, bringing non-stop entertainment alongside a host of specialty vendors.

“This will be our biggest and most entertaining year. Prepare thyself for merriment,” said Anderson.

Organizers anticipate approximately 4,000 visitors and have rented the entire fairgrounds to ensure adequate parking. Tickets are $14 for children ages 6 to 17 and seniors 65+ and $18 for adults per day, or $24 for children and seniors and $32 for adults for the entire weekend. Children 5 and under get in for free.

Visit sandpointrenfaire.com to purchase tickets in advance and see the complete schedule of events. Attendees can only purchase tickets in cash at the front gate, 4203 N. Boyer Road; however, due to limited entry, tickets may sell out prior to arrival.

“We have an amazing group of people who, by working together, are able to bring such a joyous event in such a big way to our little community. The patrons who come in to support the faire are [the ones] who make it special for us and with every smile or ounce of enjoyment created, our hearts are warmed with gratitude,” Anderson said, adding, “I think Sandpoint is just special in general — a little town with some of the biggest hearts, a community that truly knows how to come together.”