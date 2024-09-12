Grandiose ideas

By Mark Reiner

Reader Contributor

Government, democracy, religion, Christianity: all grandiose, big, expansive ideas that have moved humanity to form unions, and to kill each other. There are many more with hundreds of subdivisions. All of us are involved with them like it or not, for we swim in a world of ideas. The very choosing of one as more important than another creates our life expression.

As a nation, we will soon be picking a president who will try to represent big ideas. Remember the words of Edward Abbey who wrote about, “the hardheaded realization, based on five thousand years of experience, that we cannot entrust the management of our lives to kings, priests, politicians, generals, and county commissioners.” Can big ideas help us choose?

Competition, a Darwinian idea of the survival of the fittest, and the “laws” of supply and demand based upon the belief of man’s greedy nature are, at their core, beliefs that this reality is far from ideal. Idealism presupposes “that which is good” as opposed to “that which is less good.”

Also, frustrations arise when thinking is black or white, simplistic, when there is a tendency to look for others’ shortcomings, to think in terms of “what’s right” or what is “wrong.”

If you feel others’ actions are “not in the best interest,” if you feel unworthy, powerless to act and yet are idealistic, you may begin to feel it is necessary to take matters into your own hands to achieve it by saying “the end justifies the means,” Machiavelli’s big idea.

Yet, wisdom would say each step must be worthy of the goal. Every act not in keeping with the “ideal means” begins to destroy the ideal at its very core.

What is the single most important quality we should live by as best we can? Most would answer: “love.” This answer is generally the same regardless of one’s religious affiliations or non-affiliations. Though there are groups committed to racial, religious or political separateness, usually fomenting fear and hatred, let us focus upon the ideal that most of us are committed to, expressing love.

The success or failure of love is based upon our response to that energy. In other words, it is ourselves who must fit our consciousness and actions to match that love. Calm cooperation could lovingly fulfill our common goals.

Some people are responsive to candidates who claim to represent them using Jesus’ name. That love has been called “The Christ,” but the energy of love is known by other names in other places, The Bodhisattva, The Imam Mahdi or Lord Maitreya. Remember the quote of Edward Abbey? Perhaps we might foster another option.

Is it possible to watch the collapse of government and society, witness lawlessness on all sides and at the same time watch the initial stages of a new civilization arising based upon a more inclusive love?

There is a great awakening taking place being expressed by people of wisdom with a wide variety of spiritual/religious beliefs outside of the old patterns. Evidence of love is seen in purposeful peaceful visions and inclusive thinking, such as non-governmental groups without a political party, nor dogmatic leaders.

Doctors Without Borders is a well-known example, but there are dozens of others. Local Futures works to renew ecological, social and spiritual wellbeing by promoting local economics. Business Plan for Peace challenges the status quo by focusing on solid evidence indicating what is possible.

These groups attempt to serve humanity, though they seldom use religious terms to express this.

To put this in practical terms, consider voting for the candidate whose term in office would evidence the greatest love — the smoothest and least violent path toward a future where we can express our highest ideals without government forcing any agenda.

Ask yourself questions, such as which candidate evidences the most anger? Which candidate is more humble? Whose love is more inclusive?

Neither candidate is perfect, nor can any one person or party express the wishes of every individual; however, each of us as individuals and families can find positive, constructive ways to assist the community and thus the nation and the world.

Choose wisely.