Get the bricks

Panida announces historic sidewalk bricks are ready to be picked up

· December 17, 2020

By Reader Staff

For years, passersby and visitors to the Panida Theater walked over more than 300 bricks purchased by and bearing the names of individuals and organizations who pledged to support the theater. Though long an iconic part of the downtown landscape, the bricks had to make way for reconstruction work on First Avenue this year — requiring that workers pull up and attempt to save each for eventual return to those who bought them.

With the street work complete and as many of the bricks as possible collected, the theater announced that those still intact are available to be reclaimed by their original purchasers.

The Panida bricks before they were removed. Courtesy photo.

“These treasures recall the heart of Sandpoint and will find a place of honor in donors’ homes and gardens,” theater officials wrote in a news release.

Many of the bricks had already been damaged by wear and tear, as well as years of snow removal, but according to a list from the theater, the vast majority survived. They are now displayed alphabetically in the Panida Little Theatre. 

The names of those whose bricks could be saved are now listed on the panida.org website (panida.org/bricks-at-panida-theater#brick-update) and on the Panida Facebook page.

The new sidewalk in front of the Panida now sports a brass inlay, installed by the city of Sandpoint, celebrating and honoring the community support represented by the former bricks, reading: “Panida Theater — Community Supported — Mission Driven.”

An additional commemorative tribute will be designed to thank those who contributed to creating the original walkway. The Panida appreciates donations toward supporting the tribute. 

Bricks are available to be picked up Saturday, Dec. 19; Tuesday, Dec. 22; and Thursday, Dec. 24 from noon to 2 pm.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: Error validating application. Application has been deleted.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Calling all procrastinators. Yikes, Christmas is just over a week away. Luckily, downtown Sandpoint retailers are hosting a ‘Slackers Night Out’ event this Friday … staying open late with deals and helpful advice for shoppers to fill those gift lists! Plus check out all events on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Christmas 2020

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal