Festival at Sandpoint announces Third Eye Blind for summer concert series

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint announced another act for its 2025 summer concert series: Third Eye Blind will play under the lights on Sunday, July 27.

Since 1997, San Francisco-based Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success during a tumultuous group of years when the major-label recording industry was finally losing its grip on an enterprise that, for decades, it had dominated. Nothing could have made 3EB happier.

The alternative rock band’s self-titled debut album, Third Eye Blind (1997), was certified Platinum six times by the RIAA and spent more than a year on the Billboard 200 charts in the U.S. “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Jumper” and “How’s It Going to Be” all reached the Top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The band’s 2021 album Our Bande Apart was recorded when lockdown ended, with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Ryan Olson of Poliça. The band has continued to gain artistic clarification — and a fan base that is larger, younger and more dedicated than ever.

Tickets for Third Eye Blind at the Festival at Sandpoint go on sale Friday, March 28 at 10 a.m. at festivalatsandpoint.com. Member presale opened March 26 at 10 a.m. and will last until Thursday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m.

General admission tickets are $68.75 before taxes and fees. Gates will open July 27 at 6 p.m. and the music will start at 7:30 p.m. This show will be standard, meaning the area in front of the stage is a general admission dancing and standing area.