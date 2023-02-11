Festival at Sandpoint announces Gary Clark Jr.

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint has released another update on the 2023 concert series, announcing Feb. 7 that Gary Clark Jr. will play under the iconic white tent on Friday, July 28.

Steeped in the grand tradition of the American songbook, Gary Clark Jr. has emerged as a 21st-century rock ’n’ roll and blues virtuoso who blends reggae, punk, R&B, hip-hop and soul, reshaping the genre for our time.

He’s been doing his thing since he was a kid in Texas, but made global waves in 2014 following his first Grammy Award: Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Please Come Home” from his 2012 debut Blak And Blu. Clark ascended to greater heights in 2019 with his third full-length album, the sensual and socially conscious This Land, which hit No. 6 on the Billboard Top 200 — his third consecutive Top 10 debut.

This Land garnered acclaim from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and many more.

Clark has topped bills at festivals and venues like the Hollywood Bowl, made appearances sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones and performed at the White House for the Obamas. In 2020, Clark cleaned up at the Grammys, taking home Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song (“This Land”) and Best Contemporary Blues Album. He performed “This Land” backed by The Roots during the ceremony, releasing the live version as a single.

To date, Clark has six Grammy nominations and four wins. He has performed on national TV, making stops at Saturday Night Live and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, among others. He is currently working on a follow-up to This Land, continuing to experiment and push the possibilities of American roots music.

Tickets for Gary Clark Jr. are available at festivalatsandpoint.com. The show will be a standard show, meaning the area in front of the stage is standing-room only. Tickets are $54.95 before taxes and fees. The gate will open at 6 p.m. and the music will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The Festival at Sandpoint is implementing a few key changes to venue policies and procedures to enhance customer safety, security and overall experience. These important updates include: no guest re-entry and hard-sided coolers, rolling coolers, wagons and strollers will not be permitted into the venue.