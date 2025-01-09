Festival announces Grammy-winning Brothers Osborne

By Reader Staff

The Festival at Sandpoint announced Grammy-winning siblings Brothers Osborne will perform on Thursday, July 31. Member presale for tickets opens Thursday, Jan. 9 from 7 a.m.-midnight. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Brothers Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by blood, but also a lifetime of performing together and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Md. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners, John and TJ Osborne are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

The siblings took home their first Grammy in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me,” inspired by TJ’s recent coming out. The song is featured on the deluxe version of their Grammy-nominated album, Skeletons. The band has been nominated for 12 Grammys in total, standing as six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners — and have been nominated again this year in the category — and are four-time ACM Duo of the Year winners.

Overall, Brothers Osborne have collected seven CMA awards, seven ACM trophies and received the ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2019. Their critically acclaimed hit songs have tallied multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications while surpassing more than 2.7 billion global streams.

Previously sharing the bill with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne’s latest headlining “We’re Not For Everyone Tour” hit more than 50 markets. John Osborne produced Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville and has recently produced albums for Grace Bowers and Caylee Hammack.

Their fourth studio album, Brothers Osborne, was released in September 2024 (EMI Records Nashville), which featured the single “Nobody’s Nobody.” They also released the Break Mine EP that featured two new songs.

The duo are wrapping up dates in the U.S. and will tour the U.K. and Ireland in early 2025. Keep up with Brothers Osborne and find upcoming shows at BrothersOsborne.com.

Tickets are $59.95 for general admission, with gates opening Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets at festivalatsandpoint.com.