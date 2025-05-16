Erin Plue selected as Trout Unlimited’s Idaho director

By Reader Staff
Erin Plue has been chosen to lead Trout Unlimited’s Idaho program. Since 2020, Plue has led the organization’s watershed restoration work in North Idaho, including the Coeur d’Alene, Pend Oreille and Kootenai River basins.
“Building from a foundation in ecology, she brings diverse skills and experience including policy advocacy, project management and community-building to her new statewide leadership role,” the organization stated in a news release.
Prior to joining TU, Plue managed communications and partnerships for Idaho Forest Group, one of the largest wood products producers in the U.S, giving her experience in forest management strategies that support watershed health, conserve fisheries and reduce wildfire risk.
“One of Erin’s great strengths is her proven ability and commitment to approaching TU’s steelhead, salmon and trout conservation mission from a community perspective,” stated Rob Masonis, TU’s vice president for the Pacific region. “She has worked extensively with community leaders representing diverse interests to build support for clean water and healthy watersheds, which are essential to thriving fish populations and Idaho communities.”
Plue replaces Kira Finkler, who recently retired after a distinguished conservation career.
“In my experience, effective conservation leaders have a comprehensive vision of natural resource use and management,” Plue stated. “They understand how to find common ground with a wide array of partners, including business and industry.
“I understand that healthy watersheds and economic vitality are both important to community well-being,” she added. “That perspective guides my work with our talented TU staff and volunteers to ensure that Idaho’s irreplaceable steelhead, salmon and trout are here for future generations.”
As Idaho director, Plue is part of Trout Unlimited’s Pacific Region leadership team, which includes state programs in Alaska, California, Oregon and Washington.
