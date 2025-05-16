Don’t get lost at Lost in the ’50s

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint is about to be abuzz with locals and tourists alike swarming downtown for the annual Lost in the ’50s celebrations Thursday, May 15-Saturday, May 17. See below for a breakdown of the week’s activities so you don’t get lost in the crowds.

Thursday, May 15

The trip back in time officially begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with a welcome party at Connie’s Lounge (323 Cedar St.) with celebrity guest Dennis Gage, host of the TV show My Classic Car. Gage will attend various events throughout the week, chatting, telling stories and lending his expertise to the car show.

Benny Baker of Sandpoint’s supergroup BTP will provide the tunes in the beer garden, performing his trademark mix of classic rock hits.

The deadline to pre-register cars built on or before 1979 for the show is Thursday at noon. Sign up at lostinthe50s.com for $47.60 per entry.

Friday, May 16

The vintage car parade kicks off Day 2 at 4 p.m., beginning at Sandpoint High School (410 South Division Ave.). Participating drivers should start lining up at 4 p.m. — and not a minute earlier — to secure their spot in the parade. Joining the parade is free and doesn’t require pre-registration.

From SHS, the parade will travel north on Division to Cedar Street, east on Cedar to Florence Avenue, south on Florence to Church Street, east on Church to First Avenue, north on First to Cedar and west on Cedar to Fifth Avenue.

After the parade, head over to the intersections of Oak Street and Second and Third Avenue by Jeff Jones Town Square for an all-ages street dance with ’50s hits and Motown favorites.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the city will come alive with musical performances from new and old favorites. The tribute band Need for Creed will take the stage at Smokesmith BBQ (102 South Boyer) from 6-9 p.m., performing nostalgic ’90s rock and post-grunge that honors the source material.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the event’s main act Friday, The Modern Gentlemen, who will perform classic pop with opener Rocky and the Rollers at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 North Boyer Road). For more on the 7:30 p.m. performance, see Page 21.

Finally, Sandpoint’s country-rock group Hogwire will host the Lost on County Roads Barn Dance at the Hive (207 North First Ave.) at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the 21-and-older event, or arrive at 7:30 p.m. and take a few line dancing lessons for an extra $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit livefromthehive.com.

Saturday, May 17

Get a close-up look at your favorite hot rods from the parade at the Lost in the ’50s car show Saturday in downtown Sandpoint. Participating vehicles should arrive and park between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., when the gates close.

That evening, choose between the decades and attend a ’50s concert at the Fairgrounds with Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits or the Lost in the ’80s Dance Party with Gigawatt at the Hive. Noone’s traditional pop show begins at 7:30 p.m. with opener Rocky and the Rollers. For more, see Page 21.

Gigawatt’s 21-and-older concert will begin at 7 p.m., recreating the over-the-top sound of the ’80s by covering songs by Billy Idol, R.E.M., The Cars and more. Tickets are $5 at livefromthehive.com.