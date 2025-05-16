Don’t get lost at Lost in the ’50s

Where to go and what to do over the weekend

· May 15, 2025

By Reader Staff

Sandpoint is about to be abuzz with locals and tourists alike swarming downtown for the annual Lost in the ’50s celebrations Thursday, May 15-Saturday, May 17. See below for a breakdown of the week’s activities so you don’t get lost in the crowds.

Thursday, May 15

The trip back in time officially begins Thursday at 5 p.m. with a welcome party at Connie’s Lounge (323 Cedar St.) with celebrity guest Dennis Gage, host of the TV show My Classic Car. Gage will attend various events throughout the week, chatting, telling stories and lending his expertise to the car show.

Benny Baker of Sandpoint’s supergroup BTP will provide the tunes in the beer garden, performing his trademark mix of classic rock hits.

Sandpoint during a past Lost in the ’50s weekend. Photo by Ben Olson.

The deadline to pre-register cars built on or before 1979 for the show is Thursday at noon. Sign up at lostinthe50s.com for $47.60 per entry.

Friday, May 16

The vintage car parade kicks off Day 2 at 4 p.m., beginning at Sandpoint High School (410 South Division Ave.). Participating drivers should start lining up at 4 p.m. — and not a minute earlier — to secure their spot in the parade. Joining the parade is free and doesn’t require pre-registration.

From SHS, the parade will travel north on Division to Cedar Street, east on Cedar to Florence Avenue, south on Florence to Church Street, east on Church to First Avenue, north on First to Cedar and west on Cedar to Fifth Avenue.

After the parade, head over to the intersections of Oak Street and Second and Third Avenue by Jeff Jones Town Square for an all-ages street dance with ’50s hits and Motown favorites.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the city will come alive with musical performances from new and old favorites. The tribute band Need for Creed will take the stage at Smokesmith BBQ (102 South Boyer) from 6-9 p.m., performing nostalgic ’90s rock and post-grunge that honors the source material.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the event’s main act Friday, The Modern Gentlemen, who will perform classic pop with opener Rocky and the Rollers at the Bonner County Fairgrounds (4203 North Boyer Road). For more on the 7:30 p.m. performance, see Page 21.

Finally, Sandpoint’s country-rock group Hogwire will host the Lost on County Roads Barn Dance at the Hive (207 North First Ave.) at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the 21-and-older event, or arrive at 7:30 p.m. and take a few line dancing lessons for an extra $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit livefromthehive.com.

Saturday, May 17

Get a close-up look at your favorite hot rods from the parade at the Lost in the ’50s car show Saturday in downtown Sandpoint. Participating vehicles should arrive and park between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., when the gates close.

That evening, choose between the decades and attend a ’50s concert at the Fairgrounds with Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits or the Lost in the ’80s Dance Party with Gigawatt at the Hive. Noone’s traditional pop show begins at 7:30 p.m. with opener Rocky and the Rollers. For more, see Page 21.

Gigawatt’s 21-and-older concert will begin at 7 p.m., recreating the over-the-top sound of the ’80s by covering songs by Billy Idol, R.E.M., The Cars and more. Tickets are $5 at livefromthehive.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Lost in the ’50s, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal