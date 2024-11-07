Emily Articulated: What now?

By Emily Erickson

Reader Columnist

Rarely am I at a loss for words; but, sometimes, my stream of consciousness feels tangled and stuck, lodged in my throat or thick on my tongue. It usually happens when I’m overcome by insurmountable emotions — anger, grief or both.

Today, in the wake of the Nov. 5 election, is one of those times. Yet, at moments like these, when my own voice feels lost, I’m fortunate to have others around me whose words can speak for and alongside me. So, today, I wanted to share the simple, powerful wishes of the women in my life.

Before the results came in, I asked them, “What do you want for the future? And what does a perfect political system look like to you?”

Their answers resonate even more deeply now.

Many of the women I spoke with shared a desire for a system in which fear does not define their lives. One friend said, “I want a future where I don’t need to fear the election every four years. Where, even if the other party wins, I can trust that they still have the best interests of the country and its citizens at heart. I want to live without worrying about my health just because I was born a woman with a uterus.”

Another wrote, “I want to live in a country where my value and worth are inherent. Where I’m not afraid that my basic rights to health and medical care will be undermined by whoever’s in office — especially now, when I’m thinking about starting a family. I want leaders who don’t treat citizens as chess pieces for their next profit move. And I want to feel fully represented, as a whole person and a woman.”

And another shared, “I want to live in a place that values human lives in the sense of ‘humans that are already alive and well,’ not just the unborn. I want to feel like becoming a mother isn’t a possible death sentence because of a lack of health care or concern for my own health and life.”

Other women I spoke to described their experience as mothers and the desire to raise their children in a safe, supportive society.

A friend expressed, “I want to know that my children can go to school without constant fear of dying because someone with an assault rifle and agenda had no concern for their lives. And I want a future in which I don’t have to teach them to note the nearest exit whenever we’re in a public space.”

Another wrote, “I want a future where I don’t have to tell my son that even though the men in power may be accused of terrible things, or say things that are racist or sexist, that isn’t how you treat people.”

And another shared, “I want to know my wife and I have a chance at having a family in a safe and protected way; to know that although we’re not ‘traditional,’ we can still have the same rights as anyone else to create a meaningful life.”

Almost everyone I talked to expressed a desire for a united country — one in which “equality and justice for all” is more than an ideal in an old document.

“I want a future where empathy and kindness come first. A world that isn’t driven by the interests of individuals alone, but by a collective commitment to each other. I want an America that doesn’t feel divided: rural vs. urban, rich vs. poor, Republican vs. Democrat.”

“I want political leaders who work to bring the country together, not just pursue their party’s agenda. I want a government with moderate voices from both sides, without the extremes that only deepen divisions. I want politics to take a backseat in our daily lives.”

And finally, one woman captured a desire for compassionate, forward-thinking leadership: “I want a leader who genuinely cares about equality and equity for all Americans, not just the wealthy or businesses. A leader who values education, social programs, women’s rights and marginalized people’s rights. Someone who believes in investing in a green, sustainable economic future.

“I want a future when everyone can access the American dream, and in which we still have a world to pass on to the next generation.”

At a time when many women feel unseen and unheard — when so many of us feel undervalued, afraid and angry — we still have each other.

Our fear is valid, our voices are worthy and our desire for something different is sound. So, as I ask myself, “What [the f*ck] now?,” at least I take some comfort in knowing I’m not asking alone.

Emily Erickson is a writer and business owner with an affinity for black coffee and playing in the mountains. Connect with her online at www.bigbluehat.studio.