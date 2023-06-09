Do-Re-Meet me at Farmin Park

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

The hills are alive with the sound of music — the hills being the rolling grass-covered knolls of Sandpoint’s Farmin Park, and the music being The Sound of Music, thanks to an upcoming pair of performances Sunday, June 11 from Suzuki String Academy.

A cast of 25 local actors, singers and musicians will bring the iconic story of Maria and the von Trapp family to life during two family-friendly shows at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The gates will open an hour before curtain and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for youth and free for children ages 2 and under. Find tickets online at suzukistringacademy.com/events, or purchase them at the gate.

According to Suzuki String Academy owner and instructor Ruth Klinginsmith, this is the academy’s first musical play.

“We are working together with some amazing talent in our very own community to bring full production of Sound of Music with singing, acting and piano accompaniment,” she said, naming some of that local talent as choreographer and director Chika Orton; costume designers Cora Johnson and Marianne Wall; and Sam Cornett — playing Captain von Trapp — contributing his sound and prop expertise.

Klinginsmith said each performance will be a little over an hour long and include all the fan-favorite tracks from The Sound of Music — with a dose of audience participation encouraged.

The afternoon will also feature food vendors, including event partner City Beach Organics and more.

Klinginsmith said Suzuki String Academy hopes to facilitate an event in which families can enjoy local eats from the comfort of the Farmin Park lawn while taking in a high-quality show from local thespians who have been diligently rehearsing since February.

“It has been a lot of work and time to bring all the parts together,” she said, “but we truly believe it will be an enchanting experience for the whole community, old and young alike.”

To learn more about Suzuki String Academy, which offers lessons for both kids and adults in a variety of instruments and regularly puts on performances for the community, visit suzukistringacademy.com.

Suzuki String Academy’s The Sound of Music • Sunday, June 11; performances at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., gates open an hour before each show; $15 adults, $7 youth, children 2 and under FREE. Farmin Park, Third Avenue and Main Street in Sandpoint, suzukistringacademy.com.