Dive in, swim on

Long Bridge Swim marks 28th year on Aug. 5

· August 2, 2023

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

In 1995, 68 swimmers joined founder Eric Ridgway on the sandy shoreline of Dog Beach to celebrate the completion of the first-ever Long Bridge Swim. Participants took the scenic route, traversing 1.76 miles of open water. Since then, the annual swim has grown into a local phenomenon that takes more than 250 volunteers to organize on race day alone.

Everything from transportation to medical support will be covered by volunteers, as a few thousand spectators gather along the pedestrian bridge Saturday, Aug. 5 to cheer on the swimmers.

Approximately 600 swimmers from multiple countries are expected to test their cold-water tolerance and athletic ability — and many have been training for months.

“One of the aspects of the swim that I really enjoy is [the] large number of locals who swim from Dog Beach out along the pilings next to the causeway, training for the swim from sometime in May until race day,” Race Director Jim Zuberbuhler told the Reader. “[I]t is a diverse bunch: young, old, girls and boys; women and men; slow and fast, but everyone is excited about the upcoming swim.”

Swimmers participate in a past Long Bridge Swim. Courtesy photo.

Since its inception, the Long Bridge Swim has been dedicated to ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to join in the fun. Competitors requiring specific accommodations — such as deaf, blind and paraplegic swimmers — have all competed with assistance from the nonprofit organization.

“Swimming is freedom for them in a very special way,” said Zuberbuhler.

The Long Bridge Swim works to extend that freedom to all by dedicating 100% of its sponsors’ donations to funding water safety classes and swim lessons for all ages. Since 2010, the organization has helped more than 9,000 people learn to swim, fundamentally changing their relationship with water.

For the race schedule or to register for the Long Bridge Swim, visit longbridgeswim.org. Registration is $55 if completed on Thursday, Aug. 3, after which the price will increase. There is no race day registration.

