Dirt-y secrets: A time to celebrate life

By Ranel Hanson

Reader Columnist

“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.”

— Pablo Neruda

This is the month gardeners wait for all year. Seeds are planted and sprouting up, flower baskets are getting more beautiful everyday, birds are everywhere, bees are working hard and we have the whole summer ahead of us. What a time to celebrate life!

But, this year, there is a sadness attached to transition into summer. Now is when we see what harsh, snowless, windy and frigid conditions — even into the spring — delivered to us. Lots of winter-killed flowers, trees and shrubs. Most cherry trees succumbed and some plums, too. Many Japanese maples were damaged or killed. Roses, persimmons, some grapes and lots of others. Mother Nature sure delivers some painful realities at times.

I have a decorative birdhouse on my front porch. For the second year, a mother swallow has decided that it is suitable for nesting. This, despite the all-day comings and goings and a very curious dog who just can’t get over the whole thing. A sassy bird who is just out of reach but will enter into a stare-off at any time is great summertime entertainment.

Hummingbirds disappeared for a while in June while they nested. They like some privacy while they take care of their eggs. But, before you know it, they are back bringing the babies to your flowers and feeders as they teach them where to find food. Be sure to keep those feeders clean and filled. When the weather is hot, sugar water spoils quickly.

What don’t disappear are slugs. They seem unusually large and gross this year, but maybe that is because they just decimated my beautiful wave petunias. I was asleep at the wheel and neglected to use my tried-and-true slug deterrent. It bears repeating here: crushed egg shells mixed with Epsom salt. Spread that all around the plants where slugs do their nasty business.

Meanwhile, I have planted milkweed for the past three years and it is now spreading and very robust. A local group, The Mighty Monarchs, promotes milkweed planting as an aid to monarch butterflies. It is the insects’ only food, and they must lay their eggs on it so that when the caterpillars hatch, they can get right to eating. It is also beautiful and deer resistant. We are not on the main monarch migration route, but we do get some, and the more milkweed we have for them, the more will come. They are in danger of extinction so it is well worth our while to attract and care for them. If you are interested in knowing more, you can contact [email protected]. They even give away seeds.

My mason bees are pollinating like crazy and laying eggs in the houses I provide for them. If you aren’t familiar with these hard-working garden helpers, they are certainly worth getting to know. They don’t sting and don’t live in hives, but they pollinate furiously. You can go to crownbees.com to learn more. They sell all the equipment you need (hardly anything) and you can buy your starter bees there next spring, too. All of our pollinators need help — especially right now — as do our flowering plants. Bee balm, mint, allium, alyssum, sunflowers and salvia are some of my favorites. And, by the way, hummingbirds flock to these, too.

It looks like a banner mosquito year. Birds, bats, lizards, snakes, frogs, fish — all should be able to eat their fill. But, to discourage these obnoxious bugs, empty all standing water, avoid tall grasses and beware at dusk. I also have heard (though I haven’t experienced it) that ticks are abundant. Wear long sleeves, tall socks and long pants for the woods. And check yourself and your pets after walks and during camping trips.

Despite the unusually slow process of bringing our lake to full summer pool this year — and frustration it has caused boaters — let’s remember how supremely lucky we are to live next to a spectacular lake and squeeze every bit of fun out of it this summer! And, don’t forget that anything you spray or pour on your yard eventually ends up in our incredible lake. There are alternatives to poisons. For weeds, use 30% vinegar mixed with salt and dish soap. Or pull them or whack them. But, please, no Roundup or any other poison. Love our lake! Until July.