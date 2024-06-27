Dirt-y secrets: A time to celebrate life

· June 26, 2024

By Ranel Hanson
Reader Columnist

“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.”                

— Pablo Neruda 

This is the month gardeners wait for all year. Seeds are planted and sprouting up, flower baskets are getting more beautiful everyday, birds are everywhere, bees are working hard and we have the whole summer ahead of us. What a time to celebrate life!

But, this year, there is a sadness attached to transition into summer. Now is when we see what harsh, snowless, windy and frigid conditions — even into the spring — delivered to us. Lots of winter-killed flowers, trees and shrubs. Most cherry trees succumbed and some plums, too. Many Japanese maples were damaged or killed. Roses, persimmons, some grapes and lots of others. Mother Nature sure delivers some painful realities at times.

The ubiquitous garden slug, coming for your petunias. Courtesy photo.

I have a decorative birdhouse on my front porch. For the second year, a mother swallow has decided that it is suitable for nesting. This, despite the all-day comings and goings and a very curious dog who just can’t get over the whole thing. A sassy bird who is just out of reach but will enter into a stare-off at any time is great summertime entertainment.

Hummingbirds disappeared for a while in June while they nested. They like some privacy while they take care of their eggs. But, before you know it, they are back bringing the babies to your flowers and feeders as they teach them where to find food. Be sure to keep those feeders clean and filled. When the weather is hot, sugar water spoils quickly.

What don’t disappear are slugs. They seem unusually large and gross this year, but maybe that is because they just decimated my beautiful wave petunias. I was asleep at the wheel and neglected to use my tried-and-true slug deterrent. It bears repeating here: crushed egg shells mixed with Epsom salt. Spread that all around the plants where slugs do their nasty business. 

Meanwhile, I have planted milkweed for the past three years and it is now spreading and very robust. A local group, The Mighty Monarchs, promotes milkweed planting as an aid to monarch butterflies. It is the insects’ only food, and they must lay their eggs on it so that when the caterpillars hatch, they can get right to eating. It is also beautiful and deer resistant. We are not on the main monarch migration route, but we do get some, and the more milkweed we have for them, the more will come. They are in danger of extinction so it is well worth our while to attract and care for them. If you are interested in knowing more, you can contact [email protected]. They even give away seeds.

My mason bees are pollinating like crazy and laying eggs in the houses I provide for them. If you aren’t familiar with these hard-working garden helpers, they are certainly worth getting to know. They don’t sting and don’t live in hives, but they pollinate furiously. You can go to crownbees.com to learn more. They sell all the equipment you need (hardly anything) and you can buy your starter bees there next spring, too. All of our pollinators need help — especially right now — as do our flowering plants. Bee balm, mint, allium, alyssum, sunflowers and salvia are some of my favorites. And, by the way, hummingbirds flock to these, too.

It looks like a banner mosquito year. Birds, bats, lizards, snakes, frogs, fish — all should be able to eat their fill. But, to discourage these obnoxious bugs, empty all standing water, avoid tall grasses and beware at dusk. I also have heard (though I haven’t experienced it) that ticks are abundant. Wear long sleeves, tall socks and long pants for the woods. And check yourself and your pets after walks and during camping trips. 

Despite the unusually slow process of bringing our lake to full summer pool this year — and frustration it has caused boaters — let’s remember how supremely lucky we are to live next to a spectacular lake and squeeze every bit of fun out of it this summer! And, don’t forget that anything you spray or pour on your yard eventually ends up in our incredible lake. There are alternatives to poisons. For weeds, use 30% vinegar mixed with salt and dish soap. Or pull them or whack them. But, please, no Roundup or any other poison. Love our lake! Until July.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss out on the Summer Sampler, Summerfest, the Art Party, Rock Out Cancer ... and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal