Deadline nears for public comment on Sagle bike ranch

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Bonner County board of commissioners will hear two appeals on the proposed Panhandle Bike Ranch off of Five Lakes Estates Road, in Sagle, which has drawn criticism from area residents due to the potential noise and traffic users may generate.

Currently, the bike ranch is set to feature downhill biking trails, campsites for trail users and shuttles, with the goal of opening in spring of 2025.

The county hearing examiner approved the conditional use permit sought by owners Scott and Jennifer Kalbach in April; however, both developers and residents have appealed the permit, with the former requesting more leniency and the latter asking that it be overturned.

Members of the public wishing to comment on the proposal before the commissioners’ decision must submit written comments to the Bonner County Planning Department by Monday, June 17 via an email to [email protected] or hard copy at 1500 U.S. 2, Suite 208, in Sandpoint.