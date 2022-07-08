County rescinds no-wake zone extension

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Bonner County on June 30 terminated its resolution extending no-wake zones on all navigable county waters to 500 feet. The law surrounding no-wake zones has returned to what’s written in the code: 100 feet on most local rivers and 200 feet on all lakes and the Pend Oreille River.

The original extension resolution, passed June 21, declared that forecasted flooding posed “a threat to life and property” in Bonner County due to “high water levels and a lot of floating debris,” according to Director of Emergency Management Bob Howard. In the termination of that resolution, signed June 30 by all three county commissioners, Howard declared an end to the threat.

Lake Pend Oreille officially reached summer pool — 2,062 feet — on July 2, according to data compiled by the Hope gauge and logged on the Northwest River Forecast Center website at nwrfc.noaa.gov/rfc. At summer pool, the lake will waver slightly between 2,062 and 2,062.5 feet under the management of Albeni Falls Dam until the drawdown period in the fall.

Despite the lessening risk of flooding, those recreating on Lake Pend Oreille and local rivers should still be aware of debris in the water and stay apprised of quickly changing weather forecasts. Local authorities request that boaters report any large hazards to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office by calling 208-265-5525 or emailing [email protected]