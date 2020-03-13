County files motion for discovery in Festival gun suit

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff
An upcoming hearing in The Festival at Sandpoint weapons ban lawsuit is seeing a new date, as legal counsel for the city accepted Bonner County’s motion to allow discovery prior to summary judgement.
The new hearing is slated for Tuesday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bonner County Courthouse. Counsel for “both sides plan to present the legal issues to the court” on that date, according to Amy Clemmons, the lead lawyer for Bonner County in the case. Clemmons said the hearing originally scheduled for March 24 has been canceled in order to allow time for the requested discovery.
The city filed a motion for summary judgement on Feb. 25, alleging that the county lacks the standing needed in order to bring the lawsuit. Kootenai County District Court Judge Lansing L. Haynes will consider that motion, as well as the presentation of discovery, at the April 28 hearing.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal