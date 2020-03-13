Bid awarded in Hope boat ramp project

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff
Bonner County commissioners unanimously awarded a bid Tuesday, March 10 to Weekend Hoe Excavation and Hauling, the company slated to demolish and replace the boat ramp at the Hope boat basin.
Bonner County Parks and Waterways Director Nate Demmons recommended accepting the bid for $98,301 — the lowest of three the county received — at the commissioners’ Tuesday business meeting.
“This project will be paid for, in part, by a [Idaho Parks and Recreation] Waterways Improvement Fund grant that [the county] acquired in June 2019,” Demmons said. “Bonner County’s match will be vessel account funds and in-kind labor.”
Commissioner Dan McDonald emphasized the need for upkeep at the Hope boat ramp.
“This is one of our very few — in not our only — boat ramp that is a 12-month boat ramp,” McDonald said. “You can use it 12 months out of the year, so it gets a lot of use, not just in the summer, so it’s important we maintain this.”
Demmon told the Reader after the meeting that the boat ramp currently has several issues, including large potholes and gaps between the sides of the ramp and the docks, leaving very little room for error when backing a boat trailer into the water. He said the new ramp will eliminate that gap.
Demmons said the goal is to begin work on the new ramp in November.
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal