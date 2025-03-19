Codes giving city planner sole power to reduce development’s parking spaces must change

By Bonner County Republican Women, Inc.

Reader Contributors

In late 2024, without input from the City Council or the public, Sandpoint Community Planning and Development Director Jason Welker — with support from Mayor Jeremy Grimm — approved plans to reduce the number of parking spaces for the resort hotel to be developed at City Beach by Averill Hospitality from 245 to 144.

At the time, the resort plans included:

• 181 guest rooms;

• event space (to host weddings or conventions);

• two restaurants;

• recreational equipment rentals;

• curated retail spaces.

There would not have been enough parking to support the facility. The average ratio of parking spaces per hotel room in the United States is 1.24 parking spots per room. The resort at City Beach would have a .82 ratio of hotel rooms vs. parking spaces.

Making matters worse, Welker announced that the high school parking lot would be used for resort parking overflow.

Members of Bonner County Republican Women, Inc. spoke out against those plans. Subsequently, Brian Averill, of Averill Hospitality, asked to meet to discuss our concerns. He shared the current development plan, which includes developing parking per national standards (1:1). Furthermore, he agreed to work with private businesses to lease parking spots rather than utilize parking lots funded by Sandpoint taxpayers to manage overflow.

We’re impressed and appreciate that Averill Hospitality listened to community feedback and changed their plans. But we may not be so lucky in the future. We must ensure that City Code is updated. Here’s why:

The parking demand analysis, which demonstrated parking could be reduced from 245 to 144, was flawed. The author assessed parking utilization during October. To mimic peak season demand, a 50% ratio was added. Summer sees 50%-100% more visitors than fall for towns like Sandpoint in the Pacific Northwest. A 50% ratio was insufficient, but Welker blindly accepted the analysis.

After we expressed concerns, he informed us that by paying a more significant parking in-lieu fee, Averill Hospitality could have further reduced the number of off-street parking spaces it would create to only 71.

Thank goodness Averill Hospitality cares about this community. However, we may not be so lucky with developers in the future. The planning director cannot be trusted as the sole authority to reduce parking without the City Council or public input.

Bonner County community members, regardless of political affiliation, please write to your local paper and contact the City Council. Their contact information can be found at sandpointidaho.gov. Tell them to update City Code. At a minimum, City Council must approve the acceptance of parking demand analyses and parking in-lieu fees to reduce parking development.

Bonner County Republican Women, Inc., include: Victoria Quinn, president; Anita Aurit, vice president; Thea Few, treasurer; and board members Sandra Rutherford, Dianne Houts, Debbie Keeley and Jennifer Cox.