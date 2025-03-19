Codes giving city planner sole power to reduce development’s parking spaces must change

· March 19, 2025

By Bonner County Republican Women, Inc.
Reader Contributors

In late 2024, without input from the City Council or the public, Sandpoint Community Planning and Development Director Jason Welker — with support from Mayor Jeremy Grimm — approved plans to reduce the number of parking spaces for the resort hotel to be developed at City Beach by Averill Hospitality from 245 to 144. 

At the time, the resort plans included:

181 guest rooms;

event space (to host weddings or conventions);

two restaurants;

recreational equipment rentals;

curated retail spaces.

There would not have been enough parking to support the facility. The average ratio of parking spaces per hotel room in the United States is 1.24 parking spots per room. The resort at City Beach would have a .82 ratio of hotel rooms vs. parking spaces. 

Making matters worse, Welker announced that the high school parking lot would be used for resort parking overflow.

Members of Bonner County Republican Women, Inc. spoke out against those plans. Subsequently, Brian Averill, of Averill Hospitality, asked to meet to discuss our concerns. He shared the current development plan, which includes developing parking per national standards (1:1). Furthermore, he agreed to work with private businesses to lease parking spots rather than utilize parking lots funded by Sandpoint taxpayers to manage overflow. 

We’re impressed and appreciate that Averill Hospitality listened to community feedback and changed their plans. But we may not be so lucky in the future. We must ensure that City Code is updated. Here’s why:

The parking demand analysis, which demonstrated parking could be reduced from 245 to 144, was flawed. The author assessed parking utilization during October. To mimic peak season demand, a 50% ratio was added. Summer sees 50%-100% more visitors than fall for towns like Sandpoint in the Pacific Northwest. A 50% ratio was insufficient, but Welker blindly accepted the analysis. 

After we expressed concerns, he informed us that by paying a more significant parking in-lieu fee, Averill Hospitality could have further reduced the number of off-street parking spaces it would create to only 71.

Thank goodness Averill Hospitality cares about this community. However, we may not be so lucky with developers in the future. The planning director cannot be trusted as the sole authority to reduce parking without the City Council or public input. 

Bonner County community members, regardless of political affiliation, please write to your local paper and contact the City Council. Their contact information can be found at sandpointidaho.gov. Tell them to update City Code. At a minimum, City Council must approve the acceptance of parking demand analyses and parking in-lieu fees to reduce parking development.

Bonner County Republican Women, Inc., include: Victoria Quinn, president; Anita Aurit, vice president; Thea Few, treasurer; and board members Sandra Rutherford, Dianne Houts, Debbie Keeley and Jennifer Cox.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss The Ray of Hope Luncheon, Harry Potter, a Spring Spike-Off, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal