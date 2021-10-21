City sets dates for annual leaf pickup

By Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint’s annual city-wide leaf pickup is scheduled to take place over the course of two weeks this year: Monday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 29 and Monday, Nov. 15-Friday, Nov. 19.

Residents are asked to place unbagged leaves in the street next to the curb line by Sunday, Oct. 24 for the first week and by Sunday, Nov. 14 for the second week.

Branches and bagged leaves will not be collected and city crews will not be going back for leaves past the scheduled pickup weeks.

For more information or questions, city staff can be reached at 208-263-3428.