City seeking input at transportation workshops

By Reader Staff
The city of Sandpoint is in the final stages of adopting a new Multimodal Transportation Plan and will present recommendations to the public at a series of upcoming workshops.
Input is welcomed about concerns, proposed concepts and solutions affecting transportation, and the plan components will be presented in a series of parts:
Part 1 will cover the east-west connectivity, scheduled to take place virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Part 2, focused on a road safety audit for Division Avenue and citywide pedestrian priority network, will take place Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by Part 3, delving into the Baldy extension and U.S. Highway 2 corridor, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
Community members are encouraged to provide feedback and ask questions at the virtual workshops, which can be joined — whether to provide feedback and/or view the proposed concepts and solutions — via a link provided on the city’s webpage at sandpointidaho.gov/home.
The workshop Jan. 28 will include specific discussions on proposed changes at First Avenue and Superior Street, First Avenue and Pine Street, Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, Fifth Avenue and Church Street, Euclid Avenue and U.S. 2-Pine Street, Sixth Avenue and U.S. 2-Pine Street and the Pine Street corridor.
Proposed improvements at First Avenue and Bridge Street and First Avenue and Church Street will also be presented.
Presentation boards featuring proposed improvements are also on display in the lobby at Sandpoint City Hall (1123 Lake St.).
While we have you ...
... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.
You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal