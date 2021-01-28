City seeking input at transportation workshops

By Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint is in the final stages of adopting a new Multimodal Transportation Plan and will present recommendations to the public at a series of upcoming workshops.

Input is welcomed about concerns, proposed concepts and solutions affecting transportation, and the plan components will be presented in a series of parts:

Part 1 will cover the east-west connectivity, scheduled to take place virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Part 2, focused on a road safety audit for Division Avenue and citywide pedestrian priority network, will take place Thursday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by Part 3, delving into the Baldy extension and U.S. Highway 2 corridor, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to provide feedback and ask questions at the virtual workshops, which can be joined — whether to provide feedback and/or view the proposed concepts and solutions — via a link provided on the city’s webpage at sandpointidaho.gov/home.

The workshop Jan. 28 will include specific discussions on proposed changes at First Avenue and Superior Street, First Avenue and Pine Street, Fifth Avenue and Pine Street, Fifth Avenue and Church Street, Euclid Avenue and U.S. 2-Pine Street, Sixth Avenue and U.S. 2-Pine Street and the Pine Street corridor.

Proposed improvements at First Avenue and Bridge Street and First Avenue and Church Street will also be presented.

Presentation boards featuring proposed improvements are also on display in the lobby at Sandpoint City Hall (1123 Lake St.).