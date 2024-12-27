Celebrating conservation and our community

· December 27, 2024

By Jennifer Ekstrom
Reader Staff

As 2024 winds down, we are deeply thankful to our community for supporting conservation efforts across North Idaho. Your involvement in preserving our stunning landscapes and waterways makes all the difference. Here’s a look back at some of the significant conservation milestones this year.

Trestle Creek: United to save this special place

Trestle Creek. Courtesy photo.

In a powerful display of unity, our community came together to save this critical spawning habitat for threatened bull trout and oppose the proposed development, which includes luxury homes and a commercial marina. Over 2,000 public comments poured in to decision makers opposing the last two iterations of the proposal. While the developer remains persistent, hurdles remain:

Army Corps of Engineers: Permit needed for dredging the lakebed and filling wetlands;

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality: Clean Water Act certification;

Panhandle Health District: Approval of sewage disposal plans.

We are committed to saving Trestle Creek and will keep you informed about further opportunities to take action.

Progress for the Kootenai River

Advocacy and persistence yielded a breakthrough for the Kootenai River, with the International Joint Commission (IJC) being activated to address pollution from mountaintop-removal coal mines in British Columbia that harms fisheries and water quality downstream in Idaho. This milestone marks the first step in resolving the transboundary pollution dispute under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909, and is the first time in history that Indigenous people have their rightful seat at the negotiation table.

The IJC’s involvement is a significant victory after years of advocacy by the Idaho Conservation League and decades of work by tribes and First Nations. However, the work to reduce pollution is just beginning. 

Watchdogging mining activities

ICL has a long history of protecting Idaho’s clean water and special places from impacts of mining. This year, we took several critical actions:

Silver Valley: Filed a notice of intent to challenge America’s Gold and Silver for violations of the Clean Water Act stemming from pollution at the Galena Mine, prompting corrective actions from the company;

Bunker Hill Mine: Engaged with Bunker Hill Mining Corporation to minimize environmental impacts as they work to reopen.

Our newly released report, Unearthing Idaho: Mining and Environmental Impact in the Gem State, outlines the effects of mining, provides a project inventory, and explores mining law reform and best practices. The report is a guide for citizens, mining companies and regulatory agencies alike.

Charting a path for North Idaho wilderness

North Idaho’s wildlands hold tremendous potential for wilderness designation, yet none of the 4.7 million acres of Idaho’s designated wilderness lie north of the Lochsa River. That’s why ICL helped launch the Idaho Panhandle Public Lands Initiative, a collaborative effort among conservationists, timber companies, recreationists and tribes.

Since April, stakeholders have been working toward a legislative proposal for wilderness in Bonner and Boundary counties. If successful, the initiative could enhance recreational access, secure public lands and address forest management concerns.

Wolverine protection achieved

After decades of advocacy and legal battles, wolverines are finally protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. This decision represents a critical step toward reversing the species’ precarious status. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service must now implement conservation measures to mitigate human impacts and protect wolverines from threats like incidental trapping.

Lake Pend Oreille monitoring

For the 13th consecutive year, water quality stewards collected critical data on Lake Pend Oreille. Monitoring 13 locations over four months, they conducted 52 sampling events and we analyzed 10 water quality indicators for each event. This work has generated a robust dataset of 6,760 data points over 13 years, providing scientific evidence to advocate for protecting our water. Of note are the extremely elevated pollution levels in Boyer Slough, and the resulting work to correct it by the Department of Environmental Quality and Kootenai Ponderay Sewer District.  

Safeguarding water quality

Water quality is a cornerstone of our conservation work. This year, we released our seventh Wastewater Treatment Plant Report, which revealed that 58% of Idaho’s sewage treatment facilities failed to meet Clean Water Act standards for their discharge. While challenges persist, there is progress:

Kootenai-Ponderay Sewer District: Secured funding to upgrade its failing facility;

City of Sandpoint: Expressed commitment to improve the wastewater treatment plant and ensure compliance with their pollution limits.

Looking ahead

These achievements would not be possible without your support. Whether through membership, taking action, committing to a summer as a water steward or cheering us on, your contributions fuel our efforts. Thank you for standing with us to safeguard North Idaho’s natural treasures. We wish you a joyful holiday season and look forward to continuing this vital work together in 2025.

Jennifer Ekstrom is North Idaho director for the Idaho Conservation League.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss Festivus, Skiing with Santa, Hogwire, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal