Candidates’ forum scheduled for Oct. 19

By Reader Staff
The Sandpoint Reader, Keokee, KRFY 88.5 FM and the Selkirk Association of Realtors are teaming up to present a candidates’ forum Tuesday, Oct. 19 for the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 2 election.
The forum will take place at the Sandpoint library (1407 Cedar St.) from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, with Dover candidates taking the portion from 5:30-6:20 p.m. and the Sandpoint and Lake Pend Oreille School District Zone 2 trustee race taking the remaining portion of the meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will also be a presentation on the 1% resort city local option tax for Sandpoint. Only candidates from contested races have been invited.
The forum will take place in person at the library with a maximum occupancy of 70 allowed. Those who would like to attend virtually, or who aren’t able to make it inside because of occupancy requirements, can watch and participate via Zoom. A Zoom link to the forum will be posted before the event on the Sandpoint Online and Sandpoint Reader Facebook pages. KRFY will also air the forum live on 88.5 FM.
Forum moderators will accept questions from those in attendance as well as those watching virtually. Each candidate will be given time for an opening statement, which will be followed by a question-and-answer period and closing statements from each candidate.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, with polling places open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
