Candidate Questionnaire – 2020 general election

—U.S. Senator Race—

Jim Risch, Republican (incumbent)

Age: 77

Birthplace: Milwaukie, Wisc.

Residence: My family has lived on a farm southwest of Boise for the last 48 years.

Government service: I have served two terms in the U.S. Senate, where I’ve supported Idaho’s small businesses as chairman of the Small Business Committee and worked on national and international issues important to Idaho as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. As Idaho’s 31st governor, I passed a 20% reduction in property taxes, wrote Idaho’s Roadless Plan, and built two new nursing schools. As lt. governor, I worked to bring businesses and jobs to Idaho. I was elected to leadership in the Idaho Senate, serving as majority leader and president pro tempore, and worked across the aisle to improve the lives of Idaho families. I began my career in public service by serving the people of Ada County as their prosecuting attorney.

Profession: Small business owner, farmer and rancher, attorney.

Education: University of Idaho, B.S. degree in Forestry (Forest Management) and University of Idaho College of Law, juris doctor degree.

Family: Married to Vicki for 52 years, three sons and three daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren.

Fun fact: I was the first governor to open a governor’s office in Coeur d’ Alene to serve the people of North Idaho. In the Idaho Senate, as the Republican majority leader, I became close friends with the Democrat Senate Minority Leader Kermit Kiebert from Hope. As a result, my family and I spent many weeks in North Idaho with the Kieberts. My favorite times were hunting the wily elk in Lightning Creek with my sons when they were young. My close friendship with Kermit Kiebert lasts today. Who says Republicans and Democrats can’t get along?

1. According to an August 2020 Gallup poll, only 21% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — and that number has only topped 30% twice in a decade. To what do you attribute this lack of public confidence in elected federal legislators and how do you propose to change it?

The Congress is deeply divided on the direction of the county. The Republicans are fighting to defend the free market system and stop the government intruding into every aspect of our lives. As the extremists in the Democrat party gain more influence, they are pushing the county into socialism. This causes strong feelings on both sides. Each of us must treat one another with respect, no matter how passionately we fight on the issues. I frequently reach across the party divide to enlist support from my Democrat colleagues in the Senate on legislation that is important to Idaho. I have been successful in building bipartisan support on issues, including efforts to stop another pandemic like the coronavirus from ever reaching our country again, fighting catastrophic forest fires and supporting small businesses.

2. What do you see as the top three most important issues facing the nation and how do you propose to address them?

• Preventing Another Pandemic – As chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, I am leading the objective, with bipartisan support, to ensure we can get to the truth immediately to stop a pandemic like this one from ever spreading through our country again. China’s corrupt communist leaders lied about the coronavirus and delayed the Word Heath Organization from getting information needed to stop the spread. That cost thousands of American lives and destroyed millions of American jobs. It cannot happen again.

• Jobs and Rebuilding the Economy – As a leader on the Small Business Committee, I am passionate about this issue. We must keep small businesses open and return our economy to the unprecedented growth we experienced immediately preceding the pandemic. Tax cuts and deregulation will help support small business, create new jobs, and lead us out of debt.

• Affordable Health Care – Every American deserves access to a health care plan that is affordable, covers preexisting conditions, and gives them the freedom to choose the doctors and the care that is right for them.

3. Related to that, what are the top three most important issues facing Idaho, and how do you propose to address them at the federal level?

In addition to those listed above, the most important issues facing Idaho that I am working on include:

• Forest Fires – We need leadership to better manage Idaho’s forests to prevent devastating wildfires. I’ve joined bipartisan legislation to give the Forest Services the tools they need to reduce the fuel load and protect Idaho’s forests and communities.

• Water – The Columbia River Treaty is expiring, and it is imperative that Idaho’s interests are protected. As chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, the passage of this treaty falls squarely on my shoulders. I will ensure Idaho’s interests will prevail.

• Education – Educating our next generation is always a top issue in Idaho. I will see that control stays with the state and local districts, and away from the federal government.

• Support and Deregulation of Small Businesses – Bringing new jobs to Idaho workers depends on the growth and success of small businesses. I have led the fight for policies that help Idaho businesses grow while eliminating stifling regulations. As a conservative, I know the best way to stimulate the economy is to let Idaho families keep more of their hard-earned money.

4. International opinion of the United States has plummeted among our closest allies — Pew Research puts the U.S.’s favorability rates at between 41% and 26%, from highest to lowest being the UK to Germany. Meanwhile, the West has experienced another year of catastrophic fires, which are attributed to climate change and misguided forest management. What will you do to help restore the nation’s prestige abroad and tackle the energy and natural resource policies at home to make Americans — especially those in the West — feel secure?

Internationally, the president has taken steps to stop other countries from taking advantage of the United States. One of the reasons for the low favorability rating in Europe is a result of the President obligating our European allies to pay for their fair share of NATO expenses, which they have refused to do since WWII. I support the president’s efforts to push back against any country that tries to take advantage of the generosity and support of the United States.

Catastrophic fires can be reduced with better forest management. I cosponsored, and the Senate has recently passed, legislation to change the funding mechanism which will allow the natural resource agencies to better manage the forest landscape, thereby reducing the number and intensity of these fires. My degree in Forest Management gives me a technical understanding of this issue that is so important to Idaho.

5. The president has indicated that he may contest the results of the 2020 election should he fail to win reelection. Will you stand by him if he refuses to accept a loss in the 2020 election, as he has indicated will be his posture?

For 240 years, the United States has had a peaceful transition of power with the election of a new president. I will support the legitimacy of the outcome of the 2020 election. A resolution to support the peaceful transfer of power recently passed the Senate with a bipartisan unanimous vote and the House of Representatives with huge bipartisan support.

Paulette Jordan, Democrat

Age: 40

Birthplace: Born in northern Idaho near Coeur d’Alene.

Residence: Currently resides in Plummer.

Government service: Elected to Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council, elected to seat as member of Idaho House of Representatives.

Profession: Entrepreneur, board member of the National Indian Gaming Association and founded two nonprofits: Save the American Salmon and Idaho Voice.

Education: University of Washington.

Family: Two children.

Fun fact: Paulette was the youngest ever elected member of the Coeur d’Alene Tribal Council.

1. According to an August 2020 Gallup poll, only 21% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — and that number has only topped 30% twice in a decade. To what do you attribute this lack of public confidence in elected federal legislators and how do you propose to change it?

Partisanship and gridlock. We need to do a better job reaching out to our constituents about their priorities and reaching across party lines to get to “yes” more often. I’ll be an independent actor in the Senate and intend to answer to Idahoans, not party leadership. I intend to find common ground with colleagues throughout the West so we can form a coalition to pass legislation that will lift up our region.

2. What do you see as the top three most important issues facing the nation and how do you propose to address them?

Health care, Economic Recovery, COVID Response

On health care – We need to boost the Affordable Care Act with a focus on more data and better outcomes so we can move from a disease management system to a preventive care system.

On economic recovery – We need more reforms to remove red tape for small businesses so they can bounce back faster than they’ve been able to after past economic downturns.

On COVID – We need to work toward rapid delivery of vaccines and other medical equipment to speed recovery and prevent the spread.

On each of these issues, I want to work with colleagues across the political spectrum to pass legislation more rapidly than the Senate had in the past.

3. Related to that, what are the top three most important issues facing Idaho, and how do you propose to address them at the federal level?

Health care, COVID, Education, Public Lands and Fire Prevention

In addition to what I mentioned above, on public lands: There’s a bipartisan bill sitting in the Senate that will protect public lands and manage forests so we can dial down rapidly spreading wildfires. I want to cosponsor it and be a champion to pass that legislation.

4. Your opponent serves on committees overseeing the United States’ foreign relations, energy and natural resources. International opinion of the United States has plummeted among our closest allies — Pew Research puts the U.S.’s favorability rates at between 41% and 26%, from highest to lowest being the UK to Germany. Meanwhile, the West has experienced another year of catastrophic fires, which are attributed to climate change and misguided forest management. What will you do to help restore the nation’s prestige abroad and tackle the energy and natural resource policies at home to make Americans — especially those in the West — feel secure?

I support re-entering the Paris Agreement, which I know the United States will do under new leadership next year. We also need to re-enter the World Health Organization. We need to increase foreign direct investment in Idaho and throughout the country, and I’ll encourage it.

5. As a member of the Senate, what would be your substantive response to President Donald Trump refusing to accept a loss in the 2020 election?

I’m not concerned about this outcome, but I would call on members of his party to remind their constituencies of the importance of peaceful transfer of power to our democracy.

—U.S. Representative – 1st Congressional District—

Rudy Soto, Democrat

Age: 34

Birthplace: Nampa, Idaho.

Residence: Nampa, Idaho.

Past government service: U.S. Army National Guard non-commissioned officer in Field Artillery and Military Police units (2008-2018); legislative assistant, U.S. House of Representatives (2016-2018); Hatfield Legislative Fellow, U.S. House of Representatives (2013-2014).

Profession: Former legislative director, National Indian Gaming Association.

Education: B.A., Portland State University.

Family: Rudy lost his father and younger sister recently. He is grateful to be near his mother, five siblings, and many nieces and nephews. He has a serious girlfriend who he hopes to marry.

Fun fact: If elected, Rudy will become the only Native American and Latino veteran member of Congress.

1. According to an August 2020 Gallup poll, only 21% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — and that number has only topped 30% twice in a decade. To what do you attribute this lack of public confidence in elected federal legislators and how do you propose to change it?

Most legislators are self-serving career politicians, and political posturing has taken the place of pragmatic problem solving. My opponent, Rep. Fulcher, is ranked the 16th most partisan member of Congress out of 435, according to the Bipartisan Index produced by the Lugar Center at Georgetown University. This makes it no surprise that he has passed no bills and made no progress on advancing legislation for Idaho.

I believe that there’s more that unites us as Americans than divides us. That’s why I’m committed to joining the Problem Solvers Caucus. The caucus is a group of Republicans and Democrats committed to working across the aisle to solve our nation’s pressing issues. From there, I will work hard to advance bipartisan legislation. I have also pledged to limit myself to three terms in office.

I’m running to replace Fulcher’s failed leadership and lift the voices of Idahoans. That’s why I haven’t taken any corporate PAC money, and I’m proud to have my campaign funded by over 1,500 individual small contributors. We need legislators to act as public servants, not politicians. I’m dedicated to putting my constituents and country over political parties and special interests.

2. What do you see as the top three most important issues facing the nation and how do you propose to address them?

Improving access to health care, revitalizing our economy and fixing our dysfunctional government are my top national priorities.

Health care access is personal to me. After my father lost his factory job, he lost his health insurance, got sick, didn’t receive timely treatment and lost his life shortly after. I believe all Americans deserve access to quality and affordable healthcare. That’s why I support establishing a public option which will compete with the private health insurance industry and lower out of control healthcare costs.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy, with millions experiencing housing and food insecurity. We need to get folks fully back to work as soon as possible. I will fight for long-term solutions, including the passage of a national infrastructure package to create living wage jobs and support small businesses.

Finally, our government needs to get back to work for the American people. I’m committed to putting partisan politics aside and restoring people-powered representation to Washington.

3. Related to that, what are the top three most important issues facing Idaho, and how do you propose to address them at the federal level?

Healthcare, infrastructure, and education are the most pressing issues facing Idaho today. The passage of Medicaid expansion was key to connecting tens of thousands of Idahoans to quality care. When elected, I’ll advocate for broadband investment so that rural communities can access telehealth and community health outreach services.

We need infrastructure that supports our growth. I support using federal funding to rebuild our infrastructure through public private partnerships that will create living wage jobs and keep the American dream alive for Idahoans. Investment today will yield transportation, public safety, and economic benefits for decades to come.

I will prioritize fixing our broken education system. Idaho ranks dead last in the nation in per-student spending. Young Idahoans are entering the workforce unprepared for an evolving economy. Many lack a fighting chance at meaningful opportunities to climb out of poverty, and I know firsthand the power of the public education system to transform one’s life. I’ll fight to better fund our schools and expand access to community college and career and technical opportunities.

4. Your opponent serves on committees that oversee natural resources, forests, public lands, education and labor. The West has experienced another year of catastrophic fires, attributed to a combination of climate change and misguided forest management. Meanwhile, U.S. students owe an average of more than $32,000, and the majority of U.S. workers are earning less in real terms than they were 40 years ago. What will you do to tackle the natural resource policies to help slow the devastating fire conditions we see with increasing frequency while also easing the education debt and stagnant earnings of American students and workers?

This year’s fire season has been a frightening look into our future if we continue to disregard the maintenance of our public lands and the effects of climate change. As a former staffer who worked on the House Natural Resources Committee, I’ve witnessed the disconnect between federal and state leaders on the management of public lands. I’m a big proponent of stewardship contracts which bring together local stakeholders to maintain forest lands and reduce danger from wildfires. Additionally, we need to pursue our solar and wind energy potential in order to reduce our emissions and create sustainable economic opportunity.

We also have a student loan crisis on our hands. Too many college graduates are overburdened with debt, which prices them out of homeownership, entrepreneurship, and the American dream. I’m one of them. I will advance legislation which will expand college tuition assistance and student loan forgiveness options in exchange for national service.

5. As a House member, what would be your substantive response to President Donald Trump refusing to accept a loss in the 2020 election?

We have no reason to doubt the integrity of our elections anywhere in the United States. If President Trump loses the election, he will have no choice but to accept the results because the peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our constitution. As a House member, it would be my duty to work with the entire Congress to ensure that the president accepts what our constitution requires.

Russ Fulcher, Republican (incumbent)

Age: 58

Birthplace: Meridian, Idaho.

Residence: Meridian, Idaho.

Past government service: Two years as U.S. congressman, 10 years as state senator.

Profession: Current: U.S. congressman. Previous: Tech industry executive, real estate broker.

Education: MBA and BBA from Boise State University. EE certificate from Micron Technology. Energy Management certificate from University of Idaho. High school diploma from Meridian High School.

Family: Three fabulous adult children: Meghan, Benjamin and Nicole.

Fun fact: Yes, I DO have a life.

1. According to an August 2020 Gallup poll, only 21% of Americans approve of the job Congress is doing — and that number has only topped 30% twice in a decade. To what do you attribute this lack of public confidence in elected federal legislators and how do you propose to change it?

Ongoing, adversarial partisanship in Congress is the reason for the low approval rating. Unfortunately, it is a reflection of society in America. There are two general political philosophies at conflict in America. One believes citizens and families should have independent decision making authority, and that government should exist to serve the people. The other believes the government should make primary decisions and government programs are the best way to provide services – thus relegating the role of citizenry to paying taxes into the system.

In other words, it’s a representative republic vs socialism – and I strongly believe in the former.

History clearly teaches us that anywhere socialism has been embraced, individual liberty and prosperity has been trampled. Sold under the lie that one can get “something for nothing,” socialism creeps in like a cancer; and by the time the populous realizes what they’ve done, it’s too late. A huge part of my job as a representative for the people of Idaho is to promote policy that bolters our republic, and halt policies that promotes socialism – and that’s what I do.

2. What do you see as the top three most important issues facing the nation and how do you propose to address them?

• Adversarial partisanship in Congress and in American society (which includes social unrest in some major cities) – See the answer to question No. 1. But we also need to engage our families, communities, churches and service organizations to understanding the true source of our prosperity and stand for our republic form of government.

• Economy – Short-term, extend the PPP plan to get through this pandemic. Long-term, make the small business tax cuts permanent, and maintain a trade policy, especially with China, that is fair for Americans. We also need to promote educational choice policies to encourage an educated workforce and immigration reform to ensure safety and a fair tax burden for existing citizens, and a naturalization process that ensures people aspiring to be Americans

• Federal debt – No one reading this in 2020 will be alive when the federal debt is paid off. Short term we need to level-off current federal spending as much as possible, then take any economic growth revenue and use it to pay down debt. Longer term we need to “grandfather in” the current population to the social security program as promised, but for new participants, reform the system so it can be sustainable.

3. Related to that, what are the top three most important issues facing Idaho, and how do you propose to address them at the federal level?

• Economy – see question No. 2.

• Health care costs and access – Look no further than your current insurance premium (as compared to pre-Obamacare era) to realize that we need to employ a market-based health care system that puts the decisions into the hands of patients and their families. Competition and transparency are the key and I have a plan for this.

• Federal land management – Unlike most states, Idaho is dominated by federal land ownership (nearly two-thirds of the land mass). The federal government does not have the resources to properly manage them – so they don’t. So everyone loses: wildfires rage due to excess fuel load, the environment and wildlife suffer due to massive carbon emissions and death, and taxpayers pay funds for fire crews. I have proposed legislation that would employ the wisdom of local stakeholders into management practices and reduce the stream of endless, senseless lawsuits filed by law firms gaming the system.

4. The West has experienced another year of catastrophic fires, attributed to a combination of climate change and misguided forest management. Meanwhile, U.S. students owe an average of more than $32,000, and the majority of U.S. workers are earning less in real terms than they were 40 years ago. What will you do to tackle the natural resource policies to help slow the devastating fire conditions we see with increasing frequency while also easing the education debt and stagnant earnings of American students and workers?

See third point in question No. 3.

5. The president has indicated that he may contest the results of the 2020 election should he fail to win reelection. Will you stand by him if he refuses to accept a loss in the 2020 election, as he has indicated will be his posture?

Elected officials, including the president, will abide by the election results – and of course I support that.