Candidate forum scheduled for Oct. 15

By Reader Staff

With Election Day only seven short weeks away, voters continue to learn as much as possible about the candidates running for office before casting their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 5. One upcoming opportunity to get to know the candidates will be an election forum hosted by sandpointonline.com, 88.5 KRFY Panhandle Community Radio and the Sandpoint Reader, which will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Sandpoint High School auditorium (410 S. Division Ave.).

Candidates from Legislative District 1 have been invited, as well as candidates running for Bonner County offices.

This includes the Idaho Senate race with Dan Rose, Independent, running against Jim Woodward, Republican; Idaho Representative Seat A race with Karen Matthee, Democrat, running against Mark Sauter, Republican (incumbent); and Idaho Representative Seat B race with Kathryn Larson, Democrat, running against Cornel Rasor, Republican.

Bonner County races include county commissioner District 1 candidates Brian Domke, Republican, running against Steve Johnson, Independent; and District 3 candidates Glenn Lefebvre, Independent, running against Ron Korn, Republican.

Bonner County Assessor Dennis Engelhardt, Republican (incumbent), Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler, Republican (inc.) and Bonner County Prosecuting Attorney Louis Marshall, Republican (inc.) are all running unopposed.

The forums will be moderated by Chris Bessler and Ben Olson and will feature opening statements followed by a question-and-answer period, and concluding with closing remarks. Those in attendance will be given notecards to write their questions, and moderators will ask the questions to candidates.

For those unable to attend in person, KRFY will air the forum live on 88.5 FM and stream via krfy.org, where a recording of the forum will later be uploaded.

Constituents who would like to ask questions of the candidates but are unable to attend in person can email questions to:

[email protected]