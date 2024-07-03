Can you pass a boater inspection on Lake Pend Oreille?

· July 2, 2024

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Lake Pend Oreille reached summer pool elevation on June 19, which means we have now entered the official “lake days” of summer.

With all that fun and sun, though, it’s important to remember that safety is always the first priority when you’re heading on the water.

Marine Sheriff’s Deputy Rich Rembisz (left) and Boat Captain Kurt Poeschel (right) on the water. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has a Marine Division dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water. There are six sheriff’s boats in the county operated by a staff of about 15 deputies, with one boat on Priest Lake and the others stationed at various locations on Lake Pend Oreille and the Pend Oreille River. There will be an extra emphasis on patrols during the Fourth of July weekend to ensure boaters are safely operating their vessels.

Lt. Douglas McGeachy told the Reader the sheriff’s office offers free boater safety classes every summer and encourages everyone to attend — not just novices, but also experienced boaters who might need a refresher on safety rules.

The free boater safety classes will be offered on Saturdays, July 13 and Aug. 3, both at 9 a.m. at the Marine Building at the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office (4001 N. Boyer Ave.). There will also be a class on Saturday, July 20 from 1-5 p.m. at the Priest River Yacht Club (468 Railroad Ave., in Priest River). 

Those interested in attending can RSVP by calling 208-263-8417 ext. 3125. Some boaters may even see a reduction in their insurance upon completion of the class.

All boaters on Lake Pend Oreille and surrounding waters are subject to a stop and safety inspection by the Marine Division to ensure they are carrying all the required equipment. 

When stopped by marine deputies, boat owners should be prepared to show that they have personal floatation devices on board for all passengers, a Type IV throwable PFD like a square cushion or ring that can be tossed to someone in the water, a noise-making device like an air horn or whistle and a working fire extinguisher. Also, the marine deputies look for valid registration and invasive species stickers, and small items like ski flags and engine cut-off switches.

McGeachy said boater safety comes down to using common sense.

“If there was common courtesy, we wouldn’t need to be out there most of the time — on the road or the water,” he told the Reader. “Be a good neighbor out there. Don’t drive too close to shore or blare your music too loud. Be aware of your surroundings. Those will impact not only safety but quality of life.”

