Broadcaster Bill Litsinger unveils new podcast

· March 18, 2021

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Sometimes a change of format is just what the doctor ordered. Bill Litsinger, longtime host of the weekly radio talk show “The Voice” on KSPT/KBFI, is launching a new podcast Friday, March 19 after his former radio show was taken off the air in August 2020.

Litsinger told the Reader he was removed by Blue Sky Broadcasting after hosting a spokeswoman for a group trying to halt the relocation of an asphalt batch plant to a gravel pit in Sagle. When one of Blue Sky’s advertisers “threatened to pull their advertising,” Litsinger said his show was abruptly canceled, even though he said he was “always treated well,” at Blue Sky over the years.

Blue Sky management declined to comment.

The change of format to a podcast means Litsinger will pre-record his shows a day or two before the weekly Friday time slot at 11 a.m. Listeners can listen to the show by visiting thevoicenorthidaho.com, which Litsinger said will be a similar format as his former show, where he will talk about “anything and everything: politics, COVID-19, gun control, flag burning, etc.”

The “no-holds-barred” discussion of local, state and national issues affecting North Idaho will feature in-studio guests, where Litsinger said, “No topics are taboo but civil discourse is required. There are no personal attacks allowed.”

He encourages listeners to weigh in their input on topic suggestions or future guests by emailing [email protected] There is also a dedicated message line at 208.265-5599.

Litsinger said he is encouraged with the podcast format.

“There are always going to be people that want to influence the show, but I think it will be less with the podcast, because it’s not like they can say, ‘I’m going to call your advertisers,’ because I don’t have any advertisers,” he said. “I’m fortunate that there is an alternative way for me to do what I like to do.”

Litsinger also wanted to thank his many friends and former listeners from when he was at Blue Sky Broadcasting for encouraging him to continue his interest in talk entertainment and especially Chris Bessler and Chris Bassett for their technical support.

New episodes will hit the airwaves every Friday at 11 a.m. at thevoicenorthidaho.com.

