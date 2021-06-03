BoCo moves forward with $8.7 million solid waste loan

· June 3, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Bonner County Solid Waste Director Bob Howard received official approval from the board of commissioners June 1 to ratify the signature and submission of a loan application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for $8.7 million to fund an update of the county’s solid waste facilities.

The request went over without much fuss during the board’s regular Tuesday business meeting, due in part to the extensive community discussion that’s already taken place surrounding the loan. Bonner County voters had the chance to approve or deny the county’s ability to apply for the loan on the May 18 ballot. Voters affirmed the special revenue bond, with about 61% voting in favor and 39% against the measure.

The loan is the latest step in a multi-year effort to bring the county’s solid waste infrastructure into the 21st century. For instance, the undersized tipping floor at the Colburn waste transfer site — where all county trash is sorted and shipped out — is 25 years old, despite being built with a “five-year life expectancy,” according to Howard. Such outdated facilities, combined with a rapidly increasing local population, have made the issue more pressing than ever, according to commissioners.

Aside from building a new tipping floor, the $8.7 million will be used to pay for a complete overhaul of the Colburn site, as well as needed improvements to three other waste collection sites: Idaho Hill, Dickensheet and Dufort. All of these improvements come from suggestions found in the Bonner County Solid Waste 10-Year Capital Improvements Plan — a guide put forth by outside consultant Great West Engineering in 2019.

The action will not result in a cost increase for taxpayers, seeing as commissioners raised solid waste fees by 62% in September 2019 in preparation for applying for the loan. 

According to Commissioner Dan McDonald, without that fee increase, the county would not have been able to receive the loan. At the previous rate, the county was “struggling to keep up with operating costs,” he said at an April 20 hearing on the ballot measure.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print


READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

A wild time is in store when the Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness host a Summer Kick-Off Party this weekend at Utara – and the community is invited to check it all out. See all the haps going on: Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal