City marks opening of new Memorial field parking lot, boat launch

The upgraded War Memorial Field parking lot and boat launch opened on schedule and within budget May 28 — just in time for summertime recreation on the lake and activities on the field.

According to the city of Sandpoint, the new ADA-accessible pathway to the waterfront is also now open, and an ADA-accessible non-motorized launch and boat wash station will be installed in July.

Meanwhile, floating launch docks will not be in place until the lake is closer to full pool, which the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates should happen in the second or third week of June.

Work in the parking lot will continue over the next few weeks as the landscaping is completed and a permanent restroom facility is installed. The parking lot was designed to comply with the cityís landscape ordinance, and lights have been added to increase visibility and security.

The new parking lot layout increases the number of car parking spots from 44 to 68, while boat trailer parking is increased to 22 spots — now set at a 45-degree angle for easier access. Stormwater collection and treatment has also been improved.

Completion of the Memorial Field boat launch and parking lot marks a major milestone for the city, which funded a wide-ranging, years-long renovation of the field using a 1% Resort City Sales Tax approved by Sandpoint voters in 2015. The five-year tax ended Dec. 31, 2020.

“This is a dream come true,” said Sandpoint Parks and Recreation Director Kim Woodward.

— Reader Staff