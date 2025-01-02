BOCC pays Rick Cramer $275,000 for unlawful trespass

· January 1, 2025

By Soncirey Mitchell
Reader Staff

The Bonner County board of commissioners settled a legal dispute that began January 2024, when former-Chair Luke Omodt trespassed and performed a citizen’s arrest on frequent meeting attendees Rick Cramer and Dave Bowman. As part of the settlement, the county paid Cramer $275,000, and Chair Asia Williams read a public apology on behalf of the county during the Dec. 31 business meeting.

Omodt arrested and trespassed both men for alleged “disruptive and disorderly behavior [that] has interrupted the lawful meetings of Bonner County for months.” He further implicated Cramer in alleged “threats” made by Bowman via email, which Cramer’s attorney, Coeur d’Alene-based Daniel Sheckler, said “falsely maligned [him] as a safety threat” in a Dec. 31 new release.

“Mr. Cramer was peaceful and did not pose any safety threat, as shown on numerous videos. He was falsely arrested for exercising his constitutional right to attend meetings of the Bonner County commissioners,” said Sheckler. He later claimed that the trespass was “retaliation for [Cramer’s] political speech.”

Cramer previously petitioned the board to reconsider his trespass, given that he was not responsible for the alleged threats. According to minutes obtained through an April 9 public records request, Omodt, Bradshaw and Williams unanimously voted to accept his appeal in an April executive session.

The board also settled with Bowman on Dec. 5, awarding him a public apology and $199,999 in compensation for “physical injuries” and $1 for the “violation of Bowman’s constitutional/civil rights.”

“Together with Dave Bowman’s tort claim, Luke Omodt and Steve Bradshaw cost Bonner County approximately a half a million dollars,” wrote Sheckler in his Dec. 31 statement. “The taxpayers of Bonner County bear ultimate responsibility for the conduct and decisions of the elected officials that they choose to govern us. Choose wisely.”

The apology letter read by Williams affirmed the county’s “commitment to the protection of the constitutional rights of its citizens, including those rights protected by the First Amendment.”

“Bonner County recognizes that Mr. Cramer held it accountable to the Constitution and the laws of the state of Idaho with his tort claims and litigation in the federal court for the district court of Idaho,” Williams stated. “Bonner County accepts the reproach and will learn from this experience.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss New Year’s Eve Celebrations, the Polar Bear Plunge, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal