BGH Foundation Board presents ER Dept. with $200K check

· April 22, 2021

By Patty Hutchens
Reader Contributor

It was with great pleasure that the Bonner General Health Foundation Board recently presented the Emergency Department with a check for $200,000 to help fund recent improvements and upgrades. The proceeds were a result of the 2021 Heart Ball, the Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser. 

“We are thrilled to be able to present this check to our incredible caregivers at Bonner General,” said Heart Ball Chairperson and Board Member Georgia Simmons. “We had no idea what to expect this year since we had to hold our fundraiser virtually. The support of this community again continues to amaze me.” 

The Heart Ball took place Feb. 6, with more than 75 people in attendance virtually. The popular dessert auction was held online before the event, with the 21 desserts being delivered the morning of the Heart Ball for the winning bidders’ enjoyment that evening. 

“It was wonderful to see all the restaurants and private individuals donate to our dessert auction, especially after a particularly challenging year for them,” said Simmons. 

During the 75-minute event, there were video testimonials by people whose lives have been positively affected by their care at Bonner General Health. 

“It was powerful to witness people we know in the community who may not still be with us if it wasn’t for the incredible care they received at our hometown hospital,” said Board President Justin Dick. 

The event also featured a live auction of packages donated by individuals and businesses and a virtual “paddle raise.” 

The Emergency Department had not been upgraded in over 30 years, and the Bonner General Health Foundation Board was pleased to help contribute not only to its aesthetic appearance but upgraded equipment for even higher quality of care. 

“The remodeled Emergency Department has helped improve patient confidentiality and provides more area for movement and flow of patients on stretchers and in wheelchairs,” said Marian Martin, Emergency Department manager. “The new department has provided for a more professional appearance to our patients and families as well increased morale for the staff. We are grateful for the support from the Hospital Foundation and the community for the funds that are contributing to finishing up the remodel and allowing us to purchase new equipment, such as stretchers, blood pressure machines, cardiac defibrillators and much more.”

Bonner General Health Foundation strives to be a key developer and trustworthy steward of the resources and goodwill that enable Bonner General Health to provide the highest health care quality to the community. Through its philanthropic support of the hospital, the foundation works to enhance the quality of life for those who trust Bonner General Health care for them.

To learn more about Bonner General Health Foundation and how you can support their mission, go to bonnergeneral.org/bgh-foundation.

