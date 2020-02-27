Battle of the bands

Beatles vs. Stones show comes to the Panida stage

· February 27, 2020

By Reader Staff

For decades, the battle has raged: Beatles or Stones? Through their heyday, fans accused London’s Rolling Stones of stealing ideas — even entire albums — from their Liverpool counterparts. At the same time, The Beatles secretly envied the Stones’ “bad boy” image and attitude, often copying their style. 

Both bands are unmistakably great, scoring an array of hits that changed music history, but only one can be the best. The most infamous rivalry in rock and roll never played out in a public arena until now, as Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Panida Theater on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. The show is appropriate for all ages. 

Will the Stones be yelling for “Help” to fight the songwriting prowess of Lennon/McCartney? Or will The Beatles cry “Gimme Shelter” from the relentless sonic barrage of Jagger/Richards’ classics? It’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious.

While fierce competition fueled the creative output of both bands during the 1960s, tension between the tribute performers is equally palpable. 

“The Beatles cornered the rock market on cute suits and fluffy hairdos, but then they stood still on stage and modeled them,” said Chris LeGrand, who plays a dead ringer for Mick Jagger in both swagger and ability.

“The Stones rocked the stage, and worked as hard as the bluesmen they modeled their stage show after, generating the smoldering sexuality that came to be a hallmark of great rock ’n’ roll acts,” LeGrand continued. “The Beatles? Well, they were cute. The Stones were the original punks, outsiders at best. Beatles took tea with the bloody Queen — how rock ’n’ roll is that?”  

Speaking for the Fab Four,  drummer Axel Clarke, who plays Ringo, said, “We got our Sergeant Pepper jackets made a little long so the Stones would have no problem riding our coattails. That Mick Jagger sure can move. It’s a shame he has to work twice as hard to be half as good.” 

Would you let your daughter marry a Rolling Stone, or your son come home with a Beatle haircut? This ultimate battle of the bands pits the mop tops against the bad boys. London against Liverpool. Guitars will weep and dice will tumble and, in the end, when the whip comes down, only one band shall emerge victorious. 

Whoever wins, the audience is sure to be dazzled by an “electrifying show,” according to the OC Register, with fantastic music, iconic wardrobe and spot on performances down to the onstage banter, missed notes and flubs heard on the original records.  

Members of both nationally touring tribute bands, Abbey Road and Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, have taken great care to recreate the experience of seeing these incredible bands live, so as to please casual fans and purists alike. 

Beatles or Stones? You decide.

