Arson investigation ongoing in Army Surplus fire

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

While the smoke has cleared, the rubble remains — as well as an investigation into a fire July 4 that authorities believe was set deliberately and resulted in the total loss of the building housing Army Surplus 1 on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oak Street.

The Sandpoint Police Department is assisting the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with investigating the fire, which authorities announced on July 8 had been classified as arson.

According to a news release from the city of Sandpoint, police reviewed hours of surveillance footage and observed an individual headed east on Oak Street at about 10 p.m., then walking through the parking lot behind Army Surplus and into the alley, where they stopped halfway down the building and approached its south wall.

“After a short period, a flame on the south wall is observed,” the city stated. “The individual is observed stepping back from the flame before walking east to Fifth Avenue and leaving south.”

The recordings shared with the public and media do not depict the start of the fire.

SPD has asked area residents and businesses to review whatever surveillance footage they may have to help identify the individual seen in the video footage.

Those with information are asked to contact SPD at 208-265-1482 and/or the fire marshal’s anonymous tip line at 1-877-75-ARSON. The fire marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information.

When emergency crews responded to the fire at about 10:15 p.m. on July 4, it was amid the heavy foot traffic and firework activity surrounding the holiday and conclusion of the annual Fourth of July festivities at City Beach. As the flames grew, responders determined that the fire was mostly active on the south side of the building and, according to a later news release, “appeared suspicious in nature.”

However, during the response, numerous sources claimed that the blaze had been triggered by a stray firework. When asked at the scene by the Reader whether they’d seen or heard any fireworks near the building prior to noticing the fire, several witnesses said they had not.

The blaze was intense, spewing large clouds of thick, black smoke as it burned through what has been reported as about $500,000 of merchandise ranging from clothing to large quantities of ammunition, the latter which began exploding in a continuous clusters of bursts and contributed an especially dangerous element to the fire.

Meanwhile, hundreds of spectators gathered at the scene, with many describing the incident as akin to a second “grand finale” for the earlier fireworks show at the beach.

Sandpoint Fire Department Chief Gavin Gilcrease told the Reader in an email that the response “went as expected and designed.”

“The first firefighting crews arrived very quickly from notification as they were staged at Bridge and First for the fireworks show,” he wrote. “We did attempt to get a stop in the early stages before the fire self-vented through the roof. The age of the building along with the heavy fire load allowed the fire to establish itself rapidly.”

Gilcrease also noted that, “This was a very old building that had gone through many structural changes and occupancy uses during its lifetime.”

In addition to SFD — which was officially established as of July 1, following Sandpoint’s departure from the Selkirk Fire joint powers agreement — personnel from numerous other agencies responded, including Selkirk, Northside, Schweitzer and Sam Owen.

“True, this was our first test, but as part of the fire districts moving in a different direction without Sandpoint, the most important part of the decoupling was to keep our response protocols the same,” Gilcrease wrote, later adding. “Sandpoint and Selkirk will continue to respond together. Sandpoint, Selkirk and Northside now respond as part of an auto-aid agreement. We are currently working with each other and Bonner County Dispatch to update the response protocols to make them more efficient for the resources we have available.”

According to Selkirk Fire, “the holiday weekend proved to be a challenging one for local fire agencies,” with an increase in call volume and multiple fires burning before midnight on July 4, including another structure fire and accompanying grass fire in the Sagle area.

The blaze in Sagle drew mutual aid from Timberlake Fire in Athol and West Pend Oreille Fire in Priest River. However, “Due to the lack of resources and initial response of only a single fire engine a ‘defensive fire attack’ was established,” Selkirk Fire stated in its report. “The two Selkirk firefighters who initially arrived were able to deploy hose lines and save multiple other structures and vehicles on the property.”

The exact cause of that fire is undetermined, though its origin appears to have been an electric off-road vehicle that was being charged.

“This weekend showed the need for Bonner County fire agencies to continue to build on their working relationships and highlighted the benefits of a common operating picture,” stated Selkirk Fire Chief Jeff Armstrong. “I would like to thank our mutual aid partners for their continued support of our community and Selkirk Fire Rescue and EMS.”

Though the Army Surplus property at 501 Oak St. is owned by David Arnold Sr., the business itself is owned by Cornel Rasor, who told the Reader in a July 10 email, “We were frankly devastated,” and noted that many personal items were also in the store, which was a family business in more ways than one.

“[M]y son worked for me, my daughters worked for me, my sons-in-law worked for me and lately I’ve had two grandsons and a granddaughter working for me,” he wrote. “We homeschooled our kids there. We’ve taught our grandkids about life and art there (my wife Kim is an accomplished artist and instructor). My father-in-law’s inheritance that we were storing there is gone.”

What’s more, according to Rasor, his family had just finished building a home and hadn’t yet moved their personal belongings, resulting in the loss of almost all Kim Rasor’s clothing; a vintage, handmade guitar from early in their marriage; a piano from Rasor’s childhood; kitchen equipment; dressers; nightstands; and other items.

“But those are all just things, I’m truly grateful that no loss of life occurred,” Rasor wrote, adding his thanks to local first responders and expressing gratitude that surrounding businesses were not damaged.

The building was not insured by the owner, and Rasor wrote the goal is “to rebuild somewhere, but it will take a bit of time.” However, he was able to retrieve the store’s office and retail computers and retain his business information intact.

“We will move forward and expect to be taught, humbled and encouraged through this entire ordeal/event,” Rasor added. “And whoever set the fire, my desire would be that they would come to know the Lord Jesus Christ. For He could change their life.

“I realize once they are caught they will have to pay for what they have done but I’m not bitter — stunned and surprised for sure, but not bitter. God’s good results will come from this both in the near future and in the far future and we will watch for that and be delighted.”

Rasor is well known in the community as the longtime manager and later proprietor of Army Surplus 1, but also as a political figure, having previously served as a county commissioner; active in local, regional and state Republican organizations; and currently running for the Idaho House 1B legislative seat.

Because of Rasor’s long and visible participation in conservative politics, onlookers and social media commenters took no time in assigning a partisan dimension to the fire. Despite a lack of evidence, some suggested the building had been targeted out of ideological hostility. Others expressed satisfaction that the business had burned, celebrating misfortune befalling a political foe.

A majority of comments on Rasor’s Facebook page during and after the fire, however, extended prayers, recognition of the building’s long status as a local landmark and other support as needed.

“The community has rallied in a manner that I cannot even begin to articulate,” Rasor told the Reader. “There have been so many offers of help and money that they boggled my mind. This is a wonderful place to live and it is populated by some of the best people on the planet.”

Those with information about the July 4 fire are asked to contact SPD at 208-265-1482 and/or the fire marshal’s anonymous tip line at 1-877-75-ARSON. The fire marshal is offering a $5,000 reward for information.