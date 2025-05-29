‘Anderson fatigue’ be damned, I’m excited for The Phoenician Scheme

Wes Anderson’s newest film has a predictably stellar cast, hitting theaters June 6

· May 29, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

If we didn’t have Wes Anderson, we’d have to create him. And every entry from the auteur director is a “creation” in the fullest sense. Anderson’s milieu is among the most distinct in contemporary cinema — he of the twee, with a sad, side-eyed and wiseass nod to knowing tragedy in comedy.

Anderson’s oeuvre has been so informing to film-making culture — and wider culture, to boot — that we all know what it’s about: meticulous (borderline obsessive) design, immaculate scoring and set pieces that toy with mundanity to achieve exoticism. His films are so “Anderson” that the AAA-list ensembles that he conjures out of seeming pure will are almost an afterthought.

Haters gonna hate, but Anderson knows what he’s about, and that’s to be commended. Such is the case with his newest flick, The Phoenician Scheme.

Courtesy photo.

Disclosure: I have not seen this movie, but it’s opening Friday, May 30 in select theaters and nationwide Friday, June 6. I have, however, seen every other Wes Anderson movie since The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) right up to Asteroid City (2023), and will see this one at the first opportunity.

I enjoy swimming in Andersonian waters, and they’re always pretty much the same temperature with concomitant currents. That’s to say that, as a committed Anderson fan of more than 20 years, I am not unaffected by what many describe as “Wes Anderson fatigue.” The 56-year-old director’s vision is so singular and style so bespoke that it can become a little “much.” A less charitable summary might be that Anderson is the whitest, most upper-middle-class male filmmaker in the biz, and his predilections and obsessions speak to that viewership, of which I’m a part (other than the “upper” part of “middle-class”).

I feel this weariness with a lot of Anderson’s work. Despite about a half dozen viewings, Asteroid City’s charms continue to elude me, for instance.

Casting about for indications of how other Andersonophiles were thinking about The Phoenician Scheme, I ran across an incisive entry on the Reddit r/moviecritic thread.

User Crandin wrote that while being a self-described “Wes Anderson diehard” who (like me) sees every one of his films in the theater than rewatches them for years after, they have struggled with the director’s most recent efforts — Asteroid City and The French Dispatch in particular. (I had to force myself to fall in love with the latter, which I eventually did, though I’m still a Tenenbaums/Grand Budapest Hotel loyalist.)

As Crandin stated, Anderson’s best work goes “down smooth, like pure melted gold”; however, after having apparently viewed The Phoenician Scheme in an early screener, they’d “put it in between [Fantastic] Mr. Fox and Asteroid City.

That’s damning with faint praise, despite George Clooney’s superb voice work as the eponymous Mr. Fox in the Roald Dahl-inspired stop-motion film adaptation.

The trailers for Phoenecian Scheme have hinted at a typical Anderson setup: A ludicrously rich, mysterious and idiosyncratic man has a plan to make himself richer with the titular “scheme” and, along the way, he enlists his daughter (a nun) to help him out through mobster-by-turns-paramilitary tactics.

There’s a lot of reference to hand grenades in the preview material, leavened by the usual Anderson panache, which ebert.com picked up on:

“[T]he latest from the beloved auteur feels like a lark — it’s one of his flat-out goofiest movies, filled with physical humor and sight gags — but he’s also playing with deeper themes like finding purpose in family instead of business and the way oligarchs can manipulate both.” 

However, “Buoyed by a traditionally spectacular ensemble, The Phoenician Scheme feels unlikely to be anyone’s favorite Wes Anderson flick. Still, it’s so easy to like that it’s equally difficult to hate it.”

The allusion to ensemble includes Benicio Del Toro — one of Anderson’s stable of actors — as the oligarchic patriarch Zsa-zsa Korda and Mia Threapleton (the nunnish daughter) who sets the plot in motion. Along the way, there are characters inhabited by the likes of Steve Park, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, Michael Cera, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hanks, Richard Ayoade, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch and Bill Murray playing no less than God. 

Anderson’s casting reads like the front row of an especially fun-loving Academy Awards ceremony. No one in Hollywood gets to play with performers like those as if they’re favorite toys in a jewel box setting. 

Yet, early reviews are a little iffy (76% on Rotten Tomatoes), 3/5 stars from The Guardian, 3/4 stars from ebert.com, etc., but Redditor Crandin might be closest to the fanbase, writing: “[I]t’s straightforward and fun. Still, the reviews are coming in, and most of them put it pretty low. My guess is fatigue, because it doesn’t change the Wes formula enough to be ‘new,’ even if it would be a masterpiece to people unfamiliar with Wes’ work.”

Time will tell; but, for now, I’m scheming on a theater seat for this one.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss the Matsiko Orphan Choir, Live Concerts, Lions Club Fundraiser, a Children’s Carnival, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal