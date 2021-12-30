Albertson to retire from LPOSD

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Tom Albertson, superintendent of the Lake Pend Oreille School District, announced his retirement at the district’s board of trustees meeting Dec. 14, marking the end of a 35-year career as a teacher and administrator with LPOSD.

Albertson told the Reader in an email Dec. 29 that he decided he wants to “spend time on other interests and passions.”

“This includes spending more time on the family ranch in the Northside area,” he said, referring to the property his family bought in 1916 and settled in 1923. “Over the last nine months I have had two surgeries on my neck, which reminded me I am not getting any younger. This played a big part in my decision.”

Albertson attended Northside Elementary and Sandpoint High School — a trend followed by his son and two grandsons. He served in positions from math teacher to principal at Sandpoint High School over the years, until his appointment to superintendent in 2019.

“Each of these positions has been rewarding and allowed me to meet and build relationships with so many people,” said Albertson, who also served as activities director at SHS. “At the end of the day, the most important part of each position was trying to make somebody’s day a little better, all the while preparing students to achieve their goals.”

There is no doubt that Albertson’s tenure as superintendent came at a difficult time, with the COVID-19 pandemic altering school operations starting in March 2020.

“Yes, navigating the operations of schools during a pandemic has been challenging,” he said. “Tough decisions have been made that not everyone can agree upon. I am honored that the school board has trusted me to lead the school district over the last three years, and I have no doubt they will hire a great leader to continue leading LPOSD.”

Albertson’s retirement will officially take effect in July.

“I believe the children in our community deserve the opportunities we provide them in our local schools, providing the pathway to contribute successfully to society,” he told the Reader. “I am amazed at the community of learners that the LPOSD teachers and support staff create every day for students. It all starts each morning with the bus drivers, food service employees, the friendly faces at each front office and the adults in the classroom. Finally, thank you to the patrons of LPOSD for your continued support.”