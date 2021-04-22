Ageless ambition

Adult students of Vivace Cello Ensemble prep for May 1 performance at Cedar Street Bridge

· April 22, 2021

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Luckily for aspiring cellists of the Idaho Panhandle, Suzuki String Academy is now home to Bianca d’Avila do Prado — originally of Brazil, but who moved to the U.S. to study for her master’s degree in cello performance and string pedagogy at Illinois State University. She made her way to Sandpoint in early 2021 to start Suzuki String Academy’s cello program.

Aside from her work as the instructor for all of the academy’s traditional school-aged cello students, d’Avila do Prado can also be found in the classroom on Saturdays as she instructs the Vivace Cello Ensemble: a group of adult cello students of varying experience levels who have gathered for an hour each weekend since January to improve their skills and celebrate their love for the instrument.

The Vivace Cello Ensemble will play its first ever public concert at the Cedar Street Bridge Public Market on Saturday, May 1 at 3 p.m.

Members of the Vivace Cello Ensemble and their instructor, Bianca d’Avila do Prado (far left), practice outside Suzuki String Academy on April 17. Photo by Lyndsie Kiebert.

“Our main goal with our concert is to share the joy of our cello playing with the Sandpoint community,” d’Avila do Prado said.

The group currently has six members: Kim Grillo, Jamie Davis, Charla Freeborn, Mich Lewis-Sorensen, Doug Pierce and Jason Grace. Each participant joined for a different reason. For Pierce, playing cello is spiritual. For Lewis-Sorensen, it’s about expressing feelings that only the cello can emote. Grillo is fulfilling a childhood dream by learning to play cello, while Davis decided to take the leap after becoming involved with Suzuki String Academy through her son’s violin lessons.

For Freeborn, her connection to the cello is simple, but profound.

“It is the voice of my heart,” she said.

Regardless of motivation, ensemble members’ unified purpose comes through in their music. On a sunny April afternoon on the lawn outside of the academy, the group could be heard rehearsing for its upcoming performance. The sometimes sorrowful, sometimes joyous voices of the cellos drifted in the spring air as the musicians worked through their catalog, hitting on traditional concert pieces, such as Beethoven, then seamlessly transitioning to more familiar tunes, like the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine.”

The repertoire, d’Avila do Prado said, has been specially created to help students with technical development, while also hoping to create an engaging set for their May 1 audience. A typical Vivace Cello Ensemble practice also includes lessons in posture, tone and scales.

So far, d’Avila do Prado says she’s found Sandpoint to be very supportive of the arts, and that she feels lucky to be a part of the community.

“It is a gift to me, having such motivated and committed students,” she said, “but most importantly, they are a very inspiring group of people with beautiful hearts.”

Those with questions about the Vivace Cello Ensemble or Suzuki String Academy (102 S. Euclid Ave., Suite 106) can email [email protected] or call 208-304-9085. Also find more information about the academy’s offerings at suzukistringacademy.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Show your planet some love! In honor of Earth Day, local clean-up events plus online films are on the calendar this week. Plus, it’s time for the Spring Fishing Derby on Lake Pend Oreille. What a great week to appreciate Earth! Plus more to check out on the Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Advertise in the Sandpoint Reader
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal