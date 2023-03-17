A very Sandpoint St. Paddy’s

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

St. Patrick’s Day celebrants can safely be separated into two camps: those who balk at the hokey tradition of green beer, and those who embrace the emerald liquid as a once-a-year tradition with little value, if not for being aesthetic and slightly silly.

Another camp altogether are the ones who can just as well forget the green beer in favor of the excuse to gorge oneself on corned beef and cabbage, which would just be weird to eat on any other day of the year.

Lucky for every St. Paddy’s Day lover, Sandpoint has a plethora of events featuring all of the above and more on tap for the holiday.

Here is a sampling, with all events taking place on Friday, March 17:

St. Patrick’s Day specials all day at A&P’s Bar and Grill

11 a.m.-midnight @ 222 N. First Ave.

This open-to-close shamrock celebration will feature food specials and green beer, as well as dancing and swag giveaways starting at 8 p.m.

Sandpoint Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6 p.m. @ Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.)

There will be a raffle, snacks and prizes to go along with the Bingo calling. Don’t forget to wear green. Contact [email protected] with questions.

Family Fun(draiser) Night

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. @ the First Presbyterian Church (417 N. Fourth Ave.)

Eat a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for a cause at this event, which is raising money for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center and Deacon Missions. Reservations are required (call 208-263-6860) and cost is by donation. There will also be a live auction and raffle. Wear green.

Food specials and live music at Connie’s Cafe & Lounge

6-10 p.m. @ 323 Cedar St.

Festivities at Connie’s will be complete with food and drink specials, as well as tunes from Benny Baker & Friends.

MickDuff’s 17th Anniversary Party

6:30-9:30 p.m. @ the Beer Hall (220 Cedar St.)

Enjoy live music from Brendan Kelty & Friends as well as good eats by Smokesmith Bar-B-Que.

DJ Party at the Heartwood Center

7-11 p.m. @ 615 Oak St.

Internationally touring recording artist DJ Coral headlines this event, marking the Heartwood Center’s first-ever DJ dance party. Doors and the Eichardt’s-hosted bar will open at 7 p.m., and DJ Mercury will kick things off at 8 p.m. Find tickets in advance for $15 at Eichardt’s or online at mattoxfarm.com, or get them for $20 at the door.

St. Paddy’s Day Bash at The Hive

7 p.m. @ 207 N. First Ave

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music kicks off from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with The Cole Show. The RUB will go on after that. Ticket pre-sale ends at midnight on Thursday, March 16. If there are any tickets left, organizers will post on The Hive’s Facebook page, which is also the best place to find the ticket link: facebook.com/LiveFromTheHiveSandpoint.