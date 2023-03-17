A very Sandpoint St. Paddy’s

A round-up of all the best places to wear green this Friday

· March 17, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

St. Patrick’s Day celebrants can safely be separated into two camps: those who balk at the hokey tradition of green beer, and those who embrace the emerald liquid as a once-a-year tradition with little value, if not for being aesthetic and slightly silly. 

Another camp altogether are the ones who can just as well forget the green beer in favor of the excuse to gorge oneself on corned beef and cabbage, which would just be weird to eat on any other day of the year.

Lucky for every St. Paddy’s Day lover, Sandpoint has a plethora of events featuring all of the above and more on tap for the holiday. 

Here is a sampling, with all events taking place on Friday, March 17:

St. Patrick’s Day specials all day at A&P’s Bar and Grill

11 a.m.-midnight @ 222 N. First Ave.

This open-to-close shamrock celebration will feature food specials and green beer, as well as dancing and swag giveaways starting at 8 p.m.

Sandpoint Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., games begin at 6 p.m. @ Sandpoint Community Hall (204 S. First Ave.)

There will be a raffle, snacks and prizes to go along with the Bingo calling. Don’t forget to wear green. Contact [email protected] with questions.

Family Fun(draiser) Night

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m. @ the First Presbyterian Church (417 N. Fourth Ave.)

Eat a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner for a cause at this event, which is raising money for the Sandpoint Area Senior Center and Deacon Missions. Reservations are required (call 208-263-6860) and cost is by donation. There will also be a live auction and raffle. Wear green.

Food specials and live music at Connie’s Cafe & Lounge

6-10 p.m. @ 323 Cedar St.

Festivities at Connie’s will be complete with food and drink specials, as well as tunes from Benny Baker & Friends.

MickDuff’s 17th Anniversary Party

6:30-9:30 p.m. @ the Beer Hall (220 Cedar St.)

Enjoy live music from Brendan Kelty & Friends as well as good eats by Smokesmith Bar-B-Que.

DJ Party at the Heartwood Center

7-11 p.m. @ 615 Oak St.

Internationally touring recording artist DJ Coral headlines this event, marking the Heartwood Center’s first-ever DJ dance party. Doors and the Eichardt’s-hosted bar will open at 7 p.m., and DJ Mercury will kick things off at 8 p.m. Find tickets in advance for $15 at Eichardt’s or online at mattoxfarm.com, or get them for $20 at the door.

St. Paddy’s Day Bash at The Hive

7 p.m. @ 207 N. First Ave

Doors open at 7 p.m. and music kicks off from 7:30-8:30 p.m. with The Cole Show. The RUB will go on after that. Ticket pre-sale ends at midnight on Thursday, March 16. If there are any tickets left, organizers will post on The Hive’s Facebook page, which is also the best place to find the ticket link: facebook.com/LiveFromTheHiveSandpoint.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Fly Fishing Film TourThe week of Pi. There’s so much to choose from starting with a performance of Mamma Mia!, the Fly Fishing Film Tour, and The Storied Futures Exhibit… and that’s not all! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal