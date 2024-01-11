A refresher on Skier Safety Month

By Tom Eddy

Reader Contributor

Welcome to the new year from Schweitzer Ski Patrol! January looks to bring new (and much needed) snow to the region, and also the National Ski Area Association Skier Safety Month. As part of Skier Safety Month, we would like to offer you the newest version of “Your Responsibility Code.”

This code first appeared in 1962 and the most recent revision in 2022 added three more points for a total of 10. The new version also changes the language a little bit, offering a more direct message.

Whenever you purchase a lift ticket or season pass, you agree to follow this code for your safety and that of others around you. Let’s take a closer look at “Your Responsibility Code” and provide a little additional translation.

Always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects. Adapt your skiing or riding style to the conditions as well as the crowds. Physics dictates that harder conditions contribute to longer stopping distances. More crowded slopes require a slower, more controlled pace, as do low-visibility conditions.

People ahead or downhill of you have the right of way. You must avoid them. Regardless of the actions of the person downhill, it is your responsibility to avoid them. A class of beginners winding their way back and forth across the trail? You need to yield to them.

Stop only where you are visible from above and do not restrict traffic. Please don’t stop below a terrain feature that blocks you from above. Nor should you stop in the middle of the run as this could impede the flow of skiers.

Look uphill and avoid others before starting downhill or entering a trail. Just as in a car, check your surroundings and make sure the coast is clear before pulling out into traffic.

You must prevent runaway equipment. Retention straps or brakes are required on all snow-going equipment. Also secure your equipment properly while visiting the Sky House — we have recovered many runaway snowboards from North Bowl.

Read and obey all signs, warnings and hazard markings. We use bamboo, ribbon, rope lines and small flags to mark hazards. If you see a “SLOW” banner, slow down. If terrain is marked “CLOSED,” it is closed unless Ski Patrol is assessing it. One thing to consider, if all of the gates uphill are closed, you are not allowed to traverse back into that terrain from the next open gate.

Keep off closed trails and out of closed areas. We do have avalanche terrain here at Schweitzer, and that is a big reason why we close terrain. Early season, we close terrain because of lack of coverage or the dangers involved in a potential medical response. We’re not saving it for ourselves. Ski Patrol assesses terrain every day and our goal is to always provide as much skiing as we can. Be patient and as we receive more snow, we will open more runs as soon as we can. Please respect our closures as we may conduct avalanche mitigation in closed terrain at any point.

You must know how and be able to load, ride and unload lifts safely. If you need assistance, ask the lift attendant. Also, please do not throw snowballs or other items off the lifts. Bouncing or swinging the chair may sound like fun but could actually cause an extremely dangerous situation.

Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol or drugs. Pretty self-explanatory.

If you are involved in a collision or incident, share your contact information with each other and a ski area employee. Idaho Code states that collisions on snow are akin to those on the road — you are legally required to stop, check on the other party and share your contact information with them. Failure to do so could bring legal repercussions.

The goal of NSAA’s “Your Responsibility Code” is to ensure that, “Your knowledge, decisions and actions contribute to your safety and that of others” (nsaa.org), and it’s our goal as well. If you ever have any questions about any information presented here, please ask. We encourage you to share this information with your partners and children as well.

We hope that you enjoyed this refresher as much as our newly fallen snow and remember, be aware, ski or ride with care!

Tom Eddy is the hill safety supervisor at Schweitzer and head of the Mountain Host program, writing on behalf of Schweitzer Ski Patrol.