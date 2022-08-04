A perfect time for a swim

Dive into the annual Long Bridge Swim this weekend

· August 4, 2022

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

Since its inception in 1995, the annual Long Bridge Swim has seen tens of thousands of swimmers cross the long stretch of water alongside the iconic Long Bridge. Some compete with all their might, others laugh and smile at their friends and family swimming by their side. It’s the perfect mix of health, competition and fun.

The 27th annual Long Bridge Swim will take place Saturday, Aug. 6. There will be a mandatory safety meeting at Sandpoint High School at 8 a.m., followed by shuttles taking all swimmers to the south end of the Long Bridge where the swim will commence. Those interested in registering should visit longbridgeswim.org before the Friday, Aug. 5 deadline, which is the last chance to submit registration. There will be no race-day registration.

Swimmers participate in a past Long Bridge Swim. Courtesy photo.

The event was founded by Eric Ridgeway in 1995, who wanted to establish a positive community event in Sandpoint. The first year, just 68 people took part. Attendance in recent years has averaged around 700 participants.

“My fondest memories from being the founder of the event and the director for the first 19 years are two things,” Ridgeway told the Reader in 2021. “Working with the wonderful and cheerful volunteers who make it all possible, and the sense of accomplishment from the swimmers who are not the greatest swimmers — they have never been on a swim team and were so nervous that they may not be able to make it — but they persevered and they felt encouraged along the way by the awesome kayakers and all the fans walking along the bridge cheering for them.”

As Ridgeway pointed out, the Long Bridge Swim isn’t just for avid swimmers. In fact, people of all ages and body types turn out in droves for the event.

“We had a woman who did it a number of years with MS, and she wanted us to unceremoniously dump her off the dock from her wheelchair — at her insistence — so she could swim the event,” said Jim Zuberbuhler, who took over as director after Ridgeway’s 20 years of stewardship. “We’ve had a couple of parapalegics, deaf and blind swimmers, a couple of morbidly obese people, which is really great.”

Zuberbuhler is also very thankful for the small army of volunteers it takes to run this event every year.

“We have a very committed group of people who run their areas,” he told the Reader. “They are so committed, so passionate about this. … We have no ego conflicts, no personality clashes. Everybody’s committed to the entire enterprise.”

The last chance to register for the swim is during early packet pickup from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sandpoint High School, 410 Division St. Those who want to pick up their packets on race day may do so Saturday, Aug. 6 from 6:30-7:30 a.m. At Sandpoint High School. Lines can get considerably long after 7:15 a.m., so plan accordingly. The mandatory safety meeting starts at 8 a.m. while the swim starts at 9 a.m. Fast swimmers who want to start in the water should load onto the front buses.

While the Long Bridge Swim is a lot of fun, it’s also an important fundraiser to help teach young people swim lessons in Sandpoint.

“Our entry fees offset event expenses, but we use the balance to provide swim lessons for local children,” according to the organization’s website. “The mission of our initiative is to see that no child in Bonner County gets past third grade without learning to swim. We hope for additional donations to support this life-saving and life-changing program.”

For more information, visit longbridgeswim.org.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Festival at Sandpoint - Week 2FAS wraps up!  The Festival at Sandpoint concludes this week. But this weekend packs in the events from the Sandpoint Rodeo, free musical performances, and a locally cast live show of Peter Pan.  See all this weeks events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal