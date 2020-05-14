A ‘drive-in’ graduation

District schools are adapting their class of 2020 grad ceremonies to COVID-19 restrictions

· May 14, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

Every graduation ceremony is memorable, but, for the senior class of 2020, their big day will go down in history as the first to adapt to the social distancing guidelines put in place to lessen the spread of COVID-19.

Trustees of the Lake Pend Oreille School District met May 12 with Superintendent Tom Albertson to go over the plans for graduation ceremonies at Clark Fork, Sandpoint and Lake Pend Oreille high schools, emphasizing that “it’s very, very important for us to be celebrating our seniors,” Albertson said.

Under the plans, which are all still tentative, Clark Fork High School will keep to its Wednesday, June 3 date, though that puts the ceremony within Phase 3 of the four-phase “Idaho Rebounds” plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. 

A sign honoring graduating seniors at Sandpoint High School. Photo by Ben Olson.

To accommodate the guidelines, which prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people, Clark Fork will erect a stage outdoors in front of the school with families watching from their parked cars as this year’s 21 graduates file past to receive their diplomas.

Likewise, Sandpoint High School’s ceremony will take place within Phase 3 of the reopening plan, with its date set for Friday, June 5. 

Similar to Clark Fork, the “blended traditional and drive-in graduation” will require attendees to watch the proceedings from their vehicles, arranged in the high school parking lot in rows facing a stage and large projection screens. Graduates — all 231 of them — will be called to exit their vehicles and gather in groups of 40 at a time on the southeast grassy area before crossing the stage and returning to their vehicles.

“The main idea is that we’ll invite every senior to drive into the parking lot — it’s one car per senior, however many family members they can fit in their car,” said Sandpoint High School Principal David Miles. “Everyone will still get to see everyone else graduate and they’ll still have that opportunity to walk across the stage.”

Along with the large projection screens, Miles said the school is working with Bluesky Broadcasting to air the ceremony over the radio, though it is still undecided on what frequency the event will air. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony will also be broadcast on Facebook live.

“There will be lots of options for people who aren’t even physically here to see the graduates,” Miles said.

Lake Pend Oreille High School had intended to celebrate its 19 graduates of the class of 2020 on Thursday, June 4, but decided to move the ceremony to Monday, June 15, when the state has moved into Phase 4 of the reopening plan and groups of more than 50 are allowed.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Sandpoint Events Center using social distancing, masks and other public health precautions. Albertson said the target is for between 80 and 100 total attendees, who will be required to remain 10 feet apart.

“As of now, those are the three plans, which I feel fairly solid about,” Albertson said, adding that he’s leaving the details of each ceremony up to individual principals and their staff. “The good news is that we have a plan for celebrating the hard work and 12 years or 13 years of education of these graduates.” 

Miles said discussions and planning about how to adapt this year’s graduation to the often-changing restrictions imposed by COVID-19 began immediately after district officials decided to transition to distance learning in mid-March. As the Idaho Rebounds plan took shape in April, it became more feasible to start establishing firm plans, and both Albertson and Miles underscored that schools engaged in outreach to gather feedback from students and their families. A survey went out to Sandpoint High School students last week, Miles said, and the current option came out as the most-favored.

“I think we’re making it as normal as we can while still holding to the requirements that we operate under from the governor’s reopening plan and the health district,” he said.

For instance, the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches will go on as they always have, graduates will still don the distinctive cap and gown, and they will receive their Sandpoint High School diploma covers as decades of students have before them. 

Caps and gowns and honor cords will be available for pickup on Thursday, May 28 and Friday, 29 at “Senior Days,” when seniors are invited to pick up their graduation gear as well as take care of other end-of-the-year requirements. Students and their families are invited to attend — while observing social distancing guidelines — to take pictures.

Miles said he expects a fair amount of honking as attendees lay on their vehicle horns to celebrate their friends and family members cross the stage during this year’s ceremony, but that’s really no different than the “hooting and hollering” that typically characterizes the event, which in the past has typically drawn around 2,500 people. 

This year that number will no doubt be lower, as attendance will be limited to one vehicle per graduation, and that is simply because the parking lot doesn’t have that many spaces.

“I get that it’s not ideal, but it is what it is,” said Miles. “You can’t make everyone happy, of course … [but] we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

For Miles, himself a Sandpoint High School graduate, one of the things that makes him unhappy is the difficulty of maintaining social distance while celebrating such a major milestone in his students’ lives and education.

“I’m into handshakes, so I’m still trying to figure out how to handle that,” he said.  

Recognizing how anxious area students and their families are about the nuts and bolts of this year’s graduation, Albertson stressed to the trustees that the plans as they are have met with approval from state and local public health officials while also aiming to acknowledge the graduates for their years of hard work. 

It’s a balancing act, he said, “with what would be most meaningful and respectful to the graduates but still stay within the social distancing guidelines.” 

LPOSD Board Chairman Cary Kelly expressed his thanks for the flexibility and thought that had gone into crafting the various graduation ceremonies.

“I’m very pleased with the planning that’s going on and that we’re going to be able to recognize these students,” he said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

View movies at home … help the Panida. Our local theater is surviving the quarantine shutdown by offering movies that patrons can stream at home through the Panida Virtual Cinema. Every week they’re switching it up, and this week’s movie Supa Moda runs through May 7; up next is the Parisian bittersweet romance Someone Somewhere screening May 8-14. The $12 purchase benefits the Panida Theater, which makes this movie experience all the better. Check it out!

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal