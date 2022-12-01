A captivating collaboration

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey

Reader Staff

Two organizations dedicated to helping local youth develop skills in the arts — Allegro Dance Studio and Suzuki String Academy — have discovered that, in the case of their annual winter recital, teamwork makes the dream work.

They will team up for the fourth time this year to bring This Christmas Night: Into the Land of the Nutcracker to the Panida Theater stage for four performances on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

The collaboration will feature 65 dancers and 30 musicians, all local and ranging in age from 7 years old to adult. Violins, violas and cellos will provide the soundtrack as ballerinas carry the audience on the Nutcracker journey.

This is the first year that new Allegro Dance Studio owner and director Devyn Vaughan-Jolley has taken part in a performance of This Christmas Night.

“Even though this is my first year being involved in this production, many of our dancers have been involved every year to date,” she told the Reader. “As with all shows, I enjoy the hard work building up to the performance. To see the dancers in their costumes on stage is magical.

“Sharing what I love with the community gives me so much joy,” she added.

Apart from the four Panida showings, there will also be two pre-show galas hosted at 113 Main St. on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10. Both galas will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and feature hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a complimentary drink and — most important — live music from Suzuki students. There will also be a hot cocoa bar for young guests, as well as a chance to have their photo taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy.

“We are so grateful for all the local businesses who have contributed to this event,” said Suzuki String Academy owner and director Ruth Klinginsmith, noting that there will also be an auction of hand-painted violins and ballet slippers, with proceeds benefiting a scholarship program to help students further their arts educations.

“This is such a unique experience and opportunity for local music and dance students to collaborate together and share something meaningful and creative with our community on the historic Panida Theater stage,” Klinginsmith said. “This is a time for the community and local organizations to come together and celebrate the arts in Sandpoint.”

This Christmas Night: Into the Land of the Nutcracker • Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 p.m.; doors open 30 minutes before showtime; $65 for an adult ticket including entry to a pre-show gala, $35 for a standard theater seat. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. For more info call 208-610-0188. Get tickets at 26360.danceticketing.com.