Work begins on Pine Street Sidewalk Project

· April 27, 2022

By Reader Staff

On the drawing board for years, the Pine Street Sidewalk improvement project is beginning in earnest with crews now on the job between Boyer and Division avenues, placing traffic controls to close one lane on Pine Street and begin tree removal.

Work began April 26 and is scheduled to occur Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with sidewalk construction expected to begin in May. Crews will work block by block, starting from Division and working east toward North Boyer Avenue. The city anticipates the entire project to continue through the end of August.

The project is intended to remove and reconstruct old sidewalks, construct new sidewalks and curb ramps, as well remove trees, install traffic controls, and restore asphalt and landscaping with the goal of providing a continuous 2,700-foot pedestrian pathway on the north side of Pine between Boyer and Division.

An example of infill, which will connect gaps between existing sidewalks.
Photo courtesy city of Sandpoint.

According to the city, “This critical east-west corridor connects residential neighborhoods, schools, recreation and assisted living facilities on the west side of Sandpoint to the downtown business core. The lack of continuous sidewalk along Pine Street creates a challenge for users. When [a] sidewalk is unavailable, pedestrians commonly share the roadway with moving vehicles. 

“Completion of this project will provide a continuous and accessible pedestrian route along Pine Street, greatly improving safety and mobility.”

Planning for the Pine Street Sidewalk Project began in 2017, when the city applied for an Idaho Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which it was awarded in March 2020. After further analysis, the city put the project out to bid in July 2021 but canceled the solicitation when no bids came in. The bid went out again in January and was awarded in February to Sandpoint-based CoyotePak Construction in the amount of $369,800.

The project is being funded 92.6% by federal dollars and at least 7.3% by the city of Sandpoint, which allocated funding for the Pine Street improvements in its fiscal year 2020 and 2021 budgets.

Residents along the portion of Pine Street between Boyer and Division avenues should expect construction-related noise during work hours, temporary sidewalk closures and traffic controls. The city stated that later this year it will replace the trees it removes as part of the project. Affected property owners are invited to view replacement options on the city’s approved street tree list and contact Maeve Nevins-Lauter, who manages Parks Planning and Development and administers the city’s urban forestry program, at [email protected] or 208-946-2711.

Residents will receive door-hanger notifications 72 and 24 hours prior to work adjacent to their property, as well as advanced notice of work that will affect their driveways.

The city reminded residents that vehicles and other obstructions may not block the public right-of-way, including vehicles extending from driveways where the sidewalk will be constructed. No parking signs will be temporarily installed to allow workers to get to the site. While the city added that access to homes and businesses will be maintained at all times during the work, driveway access may be temporarily restricted, in which case the city will notify residents ahead of time.

For more information, including project maps, visit sandpointidaho.gov. For project-related questions, contact Construction Manager Holly Ellis during normal business hours at [email protected] or 208-946-2087. For emergency project-related needs after hours, call Bonner County Dispatch at 208-255-6077.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Kids Fair 2022Springing in the rain…!  Spring out to enjoy this weeks events from a Free Kids Fair on Friday, to Opening Day at Farmers Market on Saturday. And don’t miss the Spring Fling Shopping event Friday thru Sunday.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal