Women Honoring Women awards Patti Speelmon

· April 14, 2022

By Reader Staff

The Women Honoring Women committee recently announced Patti Speelmon will receive the organization’s Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing her as “a doer, a leader, a giver, and an individual who never seems to run out of energy and enthusiasm. She never hesitates to give assistance where needed without seeking acknowledgment.”

Patti Speelmon.

Speelmon has been a member of Bonner County and the Clark Fork community for more than 50 years, including at the Bonner County Extension Office, where she collaborated with 4-H leaders to ensure participants had all the necessary information and materials they needed to be successful. She also brought her vision for the annual fair event to life.

Speelmon can be found at almost every Clark Fork home sporting event, taking tickets, keeping score, or cooking or baking for bake sales, fundraisers and team meals. She supports the local soup kitchen each Monday, including delivering meals to many homes.

For many years Speelmon volunteered as an EMT for Clark Fork Fire and Ambulance. She also served on Search and Rescue. 

She is an expert quilter, creating special pieces for Sandpoint High School and Clark Fork High School graduates, newborns in hospitals across the country, coworkers, friends, family and anyone who else walks into her life.

Speelmon and her husband of 55 years, Lewis, raised two children — Melvin and Wendi. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Her nominators have repeatedly mentioned how strong she is from battling and overcoming cancer to handling the loss of their son too young in life.

According to her nomination letters, Speelmon is a true Woman of Wisdom and deserving of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

According to Women Honoring Women, Speelmon “possesses vision and achieves goals through collaboration. She exhibits a love of learning through the pursuit of knowledge by study or experience. She shows a commitment to the Bonner County community and its members, and has had a positive impact, such as in the areas of art, music, theater, dance, sports, education and service. She demonstrates dedicated leadership that results in admiration and respect from others. 

“She is an inspiration to others and an example for future generations of women,” the committee added. “She faces life’s challenges with grace and courage, and lives with dignity, integrity and honor.”

The gala luncheon honoring the Women of Wisdom is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, May 7 at the Ponderay Event Center (401 Bonner Mall Way). For reservations — which will be accepted until Thursday, April 28 — contact Diane Stockton at 208-290-6362 or [email protected] Tickets are $30, including the meal and a program introducing the 2022 Women of Wisdom to celebrate their Lifetime Achievement Award.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Live from 525: Thom & Coley Happy Easter!  Enjoy this weeks events from A Blind Beer Tasting on Monday, the Live from 525 Concert on Thursday, Multiple Egg Hunts Saturday & Sunday, and the Peacefully Stand with Ukraine event on Sunday.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal