Why shop at small businesses this holiday season?

· December 8, 2021

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

The shopping season is in full swing, with downtown streets aglow with Christmas lights and shoppers swaddled in parkas and ear muffs. 

The Sandpoint Shopping District will host its final special shopping night of the year Thursday, Dec. 23 with the “Are you Yeti for Christmas?” event. 

The yeti has been spotted all over downtown for the Sandpoint Shopping District’s “Are You Yeti for Christmas?” event. He appears here pilfering a pizza from Pend d’Oreille Winery. Courtesy photo.

“All the shops will be open until 7 p.m. for late-night shopping and we’re going to have a yeti wandering the streets this year,” said Sandpoint Shopping District spokesperson Deanna Harris. 

Harris also said shopping in the downtown corridor this year has begun earlier than in the past — most likely because shoppers have expressed concern about inventory being limited due to pandemic supply chain issues.

“Everybody is in the shopping mode,” she said.

When it comes to holiday shopping, it’s important to support small businesses as much as possible instead of relying on box stores or online ordering. Here are several reasons why shopping small is a good thing:

• Small businesses give back to the community. Businesses pay sales taxes to the city and county in which they are located, meaning that by supporting your local small businesses, you are also supporting public schools, parks, roads and sidewalks. A study by Civic Economics found that “on average, 48% of each purchase at local independent businesses is recirculated locally, compared to less than 14% of purchases at chain stores.”

• Small businesses employ the community. More than half of the jobs created in the United States since 1995 were created by small businesses. According to the Small Business Administration, since 1990, big businesses have eliminated 4 million jobs, while small businesses added 8 million jobs.

• Small businesses provide greater access to diverse products. While chain stores often carry the same product lines, small businesses offer unique products that are made on smaller scales, creating the potential for a truly unique gift this holiday season.

• It feels good to support your community. Let’s face it, buying a cup of coffee from Evans Brothers feels better than one from Starbucks. Buying from a small business feels like you’re supporting your community, while shopping at a big box store feels like you’re lining the pockets of another multinational corporation.

• Online shopping might be convenient, but it’s not supporting your community. Sure, it’s easy to click and shop, but have you considered how much it impacts the environment considering all the packaging and transportation it takes to send you an item? Also, a 2014 study found that 77% of online consumers made a return at least once and 20% return items regularly, compounding the impacts.

Support a healthy community by shopping small this holiday season, even if it’s just for one person on your list. Every little bit helps keep our community strong and healthy.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Annual Toy Drive at A&P's

Christmas is on its way! And there are happenings around town, including live music, a new STEM trailer, Toy Drives and more. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church winter gatherings
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Sandpoint Idaho coronavirus community response
Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal