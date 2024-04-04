What is a local?

By Steve Sanchez

Reader Contributor

A local is someone who lives here — really lives here.

A local is invested in their community. They work here and volunteer here. They pay taxes here, they buy groceries here, they attend church or school here (or know those who do).

They have an opinion on who makes the best hamburger and where to get the coldest beer or the best coffee. They choose to shop local before going to the big box stores, or ordering online.

They read the local newspapers and know the current events. They tithe to their church or donate to their favorite nonprofit(s). They join a club. They recognize their neighbors not only in their neighborhood, but when out and about around town. They cheer for not only their own kids or grandkids, but also their friends’ and coworkers’ kids.

They know when the farmers market opens, when Lost in the ’50s weekend is and when The Festival at Sandpoint starts. They can tell you when opening day and the last day on the mountain will be, as well as what time they ring the bell for first chair. They can tell you where to go to get away from the crowds, but will never tell you where they go to pick huckleberries, morels or their favorite hunting spot or fishing hole.

They will pause to hold the door open for a stranger, and wave another driver through a four-way stop even though they have the right-of-way. They will turn in a lost wallet or a lost set of keys at the front desk. They drive slower than the fastest drivers, but faster than the slowest drivers. They put snow tires on during snow season, have mud on their vehicles during mud season, and have dust on their vehicles the rest of the year. They will give the “two finger salute” when approaching another driver on a county road. They wave at their delivery driver, the police officer, the fire truck and the ambulance driver either because they recognize them or as a silent thanks for their service.

They know the attendant at their local transfer station, the barista at their favorite coffee shop and the server at their favorite restaurant — maybe not by name, but by their face. They know at least one person who plays in a local band or acts in a local play. They will rush to help someone else in need. They won’t hesitate to use their chainsaw to clear a fallen tree across the road, or their snowblower to clear their neighbors’ driveway.

They will pay too much for a spaghetti dinner and raffle fundraiser to help with someone’s medical bills or funeral expenses, but will complain when their favorite restaurant has to raise their prices. They will buy a box of cookies, a pizza or a raffle ticket, not because they need them, but because they know the money goes to a good cause.

A local reads the ribbons at the county fair and recognizes some of the names. They vote. They are polite to those they disagree with. They want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.

A local can give you a recommendation for everything from who can fix your truck, to where to get the best load of gravel or firewood. They can tell you the first time they drove across the Long Bridge.

A local could have recently moved here, or moved back here, or lived here their whole life. A local not only lives here, but loves it here. They want to live here. They choose to live here.